Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish

An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

It rained mud in Minnesota

Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up started this week

Mankato-Mankato’s annual leaf pick–up service began Monday, October 24, and will last through Friday, November 18, weather permitting. Leaf pick–up runs as usual Monday through Friday. Leaf pick–up generally begins when the majority of leaves are on the ground and runs for approximately four weeks. Residents...
MANKATO, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin

Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
kfgo.com

Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit

MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs

Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN

