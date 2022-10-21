Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
WDIO-TV
Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen
On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s annual leaf pick-up started this week
Mankato-Mankato’s annual leaf pick–up service began Monday, October 24, and will last through Friday, November 18, weather permitting. Leaf pick–up runs as usual Monday through Friday. Leaf pick–up generally begins when the majority of leaves are on the ground and runs for approximately four weeks. Residents...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin
Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
kfgo.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
Comments / 2