Elon Musk Take A Dig At Putin's Security Council Deputy Over 'Lettuce' Tweet: 'How's It Going In Bakhmut?'

By Navdeep Yadav
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday took a dig at the Russian security council deputy chief who was congratulating the ‘Lettuce' after the U.K. shortest-serving prime minister Liz Truss resigned within 45 days in office.

What Happened: Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, tweeted, "Bye, bye (Liz Truss), congrats to lettuce," after several memes related to the DailyStar's live YouTube stream featuring a head of lettuce next to a photo of Truss started circulating on the internet post her resignation.

: What Happens After UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' Resignation: Could Boris Johnson Make A Comeback?

The live stream, which began on Oct. 14, challenged Truss' remaining time in office and asked, "Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10-day shelf-life of a lettuce?"

In Screenshot: Elon Musk responding to Dmitry Medvedev's tweet

Musk, replying to Medvedev, said, "Pretty good troll, [to be honest.]" In another tweet on the same thread, he asked, "[By the way,] how's it going in Bakhmut?"

The grilling comments from Musk came as the Ukrainian Army continued to hold the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, said missiles and drones continued to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties. "The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said.

Musk, on Oct. 3, told Zelenskyy that "I still very much support Ukraine" after his comments infuriated many Ukrainians.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

