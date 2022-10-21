Simply Good Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

Simply Good Foods SMPL reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021

EPS Estimate 0.35 0.27 0.35 0.25

EPS Actual 0.44 0.36 0.43 0.29

Revenue Estimate 294.11M 274.90M 265.44M 255.42M

Revenue Actual 316.53M 296.72M 281.26M 259.85M

To track all earnings releases for Simply Good Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.