Recap: Interpublic Group Earnings

Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Interpublic Gr of Cos beat estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $375.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.58 0.40 0.81 0.49

EPS Actual 0.63 0.47 0.82 0.63

Revenue Estimate 2.32B 2.17B 2.51B 2.17B

Revenue Actual 2.38B 2.23B 2.55B 2.26B

To track all earnings releases for Interpublic Gr of Cos visit their earnings calendar here.

