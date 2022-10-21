ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Verizon Communications VZ reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verizon Communications beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.29.

Revenue was up $1.33 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.32 1.35 1.29 1.36

EPS Actual 1.31 1.35 1.31 1.41

Revenue Estimate 33.77B 33.54B 33.89B 33.28B

Revenue Actual 33.79B 33.55B 34.07B 32.91B

To track all earnings releases for Verizon Communications visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

