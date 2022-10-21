Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Three-Star WR Zipperer Decommits From Pitt
Pitt wide receiver commit in the Class of 2023, Daidren Zipperer, announced Monday night that he is decommitting from the program. “…I want like to thank everyone at the University of Pittsburgh for their time and effort recruiting me,” Zipperer said in his statement on Twitter. “I am thankful for the relationships I have built with the coaches and players….After long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh.”
Murrysville's Palmer Jackson set to make PGA Tour debut
A wonder-struck Palmer Jackson grew up watching the PGA Tour. He followed the storylines, emulated swings and mannerisms and slid to the end of his seat as Sunday finishes met their climax. Now, people will tune in to watch him play inside the ropes. Jackson, the former state champion out...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup
No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brad Birch is Confident in Gateway’s Championship Hopes
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Brad Birch and the Gateway Gators dominated Norwin on Friday night 42-10. The Gators claimed a win on “Senior Night,” and clinched their playoff spot in the process. This win not only helped the Gators clinch a playoff spot but helped them get back on-track after their disappointing loss to McKeesport last week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver
Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s new construction adds hydropower, Strip District housing and a Pitt rec center
Construction is barreling ahead across the city. From hydropower projects to Strip District housing and a wellness center at the University of Pittsburgh, there are a lot of interesting things in the works:. Something in the water. You don’t have to build the Hoover Dam to get power from water....
Pennsylvania Almanac
St. Louise de Marillac School alum returns to speak about FBLA
While there was no chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for Jack Sabo in middle school, he hopes to encourage the students who now have that chance to take the opportunity to join. Sabo graduated from St. Louise de Marillac in Upper St. Clair in May 2019,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23
There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
theincline.com
🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger
Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
wtae.com
Woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Elsie Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
50 rounds fired, woman injured in Penn Hills shooting
A woman was shot late last night in Penn Hills. Police say about 50 rounds were fired after 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Tulip Road near Duke’s Rodi Lounge.
31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb
PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers. Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview.
Police: missing North Huntingdon boy found safe
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: The missing boy from North Huntingdon was found safe, police say. Police in North Huntingdon are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Officers say the child is a boy with light skin and red hair. His name is Marcus and he was last seen near Carpenter Lane.
