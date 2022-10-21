ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardiachill.com

Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion

After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Three-Star WR Zipperer Decommits From Pitt

Pitt wide receiver commit in the Class of 2023, Daidren Zipperer, announced Monday night that he is decommitting from the program. “…I want like to thank everyone at the University of Pittsburgh for their time and effort recruiting me,” Zipperer said in his statement on Twitter. “I am thankful for the relationships I have built with the coaches and players….After long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup

No. 13 IUP Rolls Past Seton Hill, Stays Undefeated. After a two-game road swing, Indiana (Pa.) returned home as the Crimson Hawks continued their offensive onslaught, beating Seton Hill 44-7. While the running game typically plays a large part in the Crimson Hawks’ success, it was mainly quarterback Mak Sexton...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Brad Birch is Confident in Gateway’s Championship Hopes

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Brad Birch and the Gateway Gators dominated Norwin on Friday night 42-10. The Gators claimed a win on “Senior Night,” and clinched their playoff spot in the process. This win not only helped the Gators clinch a playoff spot but helped them get back on-track after their disappointing loss to McKeesport last week.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round

As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school football roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Mohawk upsets Western Beaver

Jimmy Guerrieri and Justin Boston scored second-quarter touchdowns to lead Mohawk to a 22-6 upset victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Tyson Florence ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for Western Beaver (7-2, 4-2). Coleton Root had a touchdown on a fumble recovery...
INDUSTRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23

There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger

Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police. According to Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Elsie Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers.  Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy