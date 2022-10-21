ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Manhattan Bridge Capital Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Manhattan Bridge Capital LOAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Bridge Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $480 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Manhattan Bridge Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

