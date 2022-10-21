ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by 6 states to halt Biden student loan plan

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Smith
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWJoK_0ihYzRBu00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by six Republican-led states looking to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for some borrowers.

District Judge Henry Autrey out of the Eastern District of Missouri issued the ruling late Thursday.

Just before 7 p.m., Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would immediately file an appeal on behalf of the state and the others tied to the case – Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

“I’m disappointed in the court’s decision to dismiss our lawsuit,” Rutledge said in a statement. “The state coalition will immediately appeal this decision.”

Authorities search for possible aircraft crash in Carlisle

The dismissal of the case was the second legal blow against opponents to the Biden plan Thursday. Earlier in the day Supreme Court Just Amy Comey Barrett denied an emergency bid to block the plan that came from a group out of Wisconsin.

The six-state lawsuit was filed in September and claimed the student debt forgiveness plan violated federal law, ignored the separation of powers and violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

IRS adjustments: More money for the Miami Valley

If Rutledge files an appeal in the case, it will roll up to the 8 th Circuit Court of appeals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Justice Thomas agrees to halt Graham testimony in Georgia election probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday granted Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) request to temporarily shield the South Carolina Republican from testifying in probe of alleged pro-Trump election interference in Georgia. The move comes after Graham on Friday filed a request to Thomas, who handles emergency matters arising from Georgia, and follows a ruling by […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDTN

The old problem with the young: Biden courts elusive voting bloc

President Biden is aggressively pursuing younger voters, leaning into the issues of reproductive rights and student loan forgiveness in an effort to drive to the polls a bloc that traditionally sees lower turnout. “Historically we’ve had a problem with younger voters falling off during the midterms,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, who served as an […]
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDTN

1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for murdering girlfriend while kids in home

Eric Christopher Humphries was angry with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Smith after she asked him to get some milk for their children. In his rage, Humphries grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Smith multiple times, killing her. He then tossed the knife onto the front lawn of the home.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Five things to watch as DeSantis, Crist debate in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic rival, former Rep. Charlie Crist (Fla.), are set to face off on Monday in their first and only debate of the state’s 2022 race for governor.  While DeSantis has emerged as one of the most divisive Republicans in the country, recent polling suggests that he’s got a […]
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy