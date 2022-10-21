ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

I-485 inner lanes reopened after diesel spill in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1x09_0ihYzNuE00

CHARLOTTE — Two lanes of Interstate 485 were blocked for hours in northwest Charlotte Friday morning for a diesel fuel spill, according to highway patrol.

It happened on the inner loop of the interstate approaching Oakdale Road around 6:45 a.m.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer lost some diesel fuel, but are still investigating what caused that to happen. They expect a sand truck to arrive to clean the mess.

Crews working to clear the area blocked two of the three lanes on the inner loop of I-485. Heavy backups began to form immediately.

Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC to find out if anyone was hurt.

The highway was initially estimated to reopen by 9:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: No one hurt when truck crashes into home in southeast Charlotte, firefighters say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

3-year-old killed in Statesville crash, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a minivan turned on its side on East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue. Iredell County Emergency Management Services confirmed a 3-year-old passenger died at the scene....
STATESVILLE, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware to open first NC store in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is set to crack into North Carolina with a store in south Charlotte. The 10,919-square-foot retail location — formerly Pier 1— is at 5335 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Suite 300 at Promenade on Providence. The nearly 438,000-square-foot shopping center is on Providence Road between Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Interstate 485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Safe After Getting Stuck in Bucket Truck in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now safe and uninjured after getting stuck in a bucket truck on Bluestem Lane. Officials at the scene said that a mechanical failure caused the bucket truck to become stuck. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17. The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill. NCDOT said the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man seriously hurt after being rescued from trench collapse in Monroe, officials say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One man was rescued from a trench collapse along a main street in Monroe on Thursday afternoon, according to city officials. Emergency crews from multiple counties began the technical rescue efforts in the area of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skywatch Lane near North Carolina Highway 75 after 4 p.m., the Monroe Fire Department said.
MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm

CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy