I-485 inner lanes reopened after diesel spill in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two lanes of Interstate 485 were blocked for hours in northwest Charlotte Friday morning for a diesel fuel spill, according to highway patrol.

It happened on the inner loop of the interstate approaching Oakdale Road around 6:45 a.m.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer lost some diesel fuel, but are still investigating what caused that to happen. They expect a sand truck to arrive to clean the mess.

Crews working to clear the area blocked two of the three lanes on the inner loop of I-485. Heavy backups began to form immediately.

Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC to find out if anyone was hurt.

The highway was initially estimated to reopen by 9:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

