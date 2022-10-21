ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan barred from elections for five years

Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad in April.

The former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been disqualified from running for political office for five years, after the country’s election commission ruled that he misled officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in power.

The decision announced on Friday is another twist in political wrangling that began even before Khan’s ejection in April, and is one of several legal battles being fought by the former international cricket star and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

“The ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] has declared Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices,” said Gohar Khan, one of his lawyers, adding that he had been disqualified for five years. “We are going to challenge it in the Islamabad high court right now.”

Pakistan’s courts are often used to tie up politicians in lengthy proceedings that rights monitors criticise for stifling political opposition, but the commission’s involvement in this case stems from the obligation of elected officials to declare all their assets.

The case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana, which during the Mughal era referred to the “treasure houses” kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana, but in some cases the recipient can buy them back at about 50% of their value – a discount that Khan raised from 20% while in office.

Pakistani newspapers have for months carried stories alleging that Khan and his wife received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and perfumes.

Khan is accused of failing to declare some gifts, or the profit made from selling them.

The complaint to the election commission was first brought when Khan was still in office by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition whose members now make up the government.

At the time, Khan said he had not made public some gifts on national security grounds, but in a written submission admitted buying items worth nearly 22m rupees (£90,000), and later selling them for more than twice that amount.

He says the valuation was done through proper channels.

This week, Khan won six of eight national assembly seats he stood for in a weekend byelection, a vote he called a referendum on his popularity.

Individuals can stand in multiple constituencies in Pakistan elections and choose which to forfeit if they win more than one, but it is rare for a candidate to contest as many as Khan.

The 70-year-old has attempted to disrupt Pakistan’s political process since being ousted in April, when he ordered all his MPs to give up their seats, leaving no PTI members in the national assembly.

He has also vowed to announce the date of a “long march” of his supporters on the capital to pressure the government into announcing an earlier national election than that scheduled for October next year.

Khan’s supporters gathered on Friday in cities across the country, including Islamabad, to protest against the decision, and some clashed with police later in the day. Hospitals were put on high alert and security was stepped up, with paramilitary forces deployed in the capital.

Meanwhile, political parties from the government celebrated the decision. Their supporters distributed sweets in some towns after Khan’s disqualification.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, said the ruling would undermine the anti-corruption platform Khan had tried to make his own. But he added that it was difficult to understand the basis for disqualification.

“Overall, on the basis of the limited information available, it seems to be a weak judgment. In this case, there are at least two chances to appeal against this order; at the high court and supreme court. I think if Khan gets a quick relief from the high court against this order, it will be quite embarrassing for the ECP, and Khan’s position may be further strengthened as a result,” said Mehboob.

Khan regularly holds rallies drawing tens of thousands across the country, giving fiery speeches criticising state institutions – including the powerful military – for allegedly conspiring to topple his government.

He rode to power in 2018 on a populist platform promising social reforms, religious conservatism and a fight against corruption, overturning decades of rule by two feuding political dynasties interspersed with military takeovers.

But under his tenure the economy stagnated and he lost the support of the army, which was accused of helping to get him elected.

The Guardian

The Guardian

