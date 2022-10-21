ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State’s Public Health Lab cited after surprise complaint investigation

By Ashley Moss/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlKNC_0ihYz4Dg00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The results of a surprise federal complaint investigation back in August into the state’s public health lab found issues with missing documentation related to the lab’s newborn screening process.

Newborn screenings are conducted on approximately four-million babies each year in all 50 states , according to the National Institute of Health (NIH), and they help identify a range of rare or serious diseases to assist with opportunities for early identification and treatment; more than 50,000 infants are screened per year in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH).

In March, the Senate approved legislation to bring Oklahoma in line with federal standards regarding infant screenings, which include a range of rare conditions that are undetectable at birth except through testing.

Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose

Currently, Oklahoma screens for 57 of the 61 federally-recommended conditions through blood spot testing, along with two point-of-care conditions .

Prior inconsistencies in state Public Health Lab testing led to a comprehensive review of the system in 2021.

George Monks, M.D., former President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association (OSMA) told KFOR he believes the state’s decision to move the lab from Oklahoma City to Stillwater and the subsequent issues that have followed have crippled the lab’s ability to perform its public health mission, including those newborn screenings.

“Right now we have the worst public health lab in the United States [and] what you’re continuing to see [is] negative fallout as a result of this failed move,” he said while noting that the state is unable to perform several vital screenings, including bioterrorism testing and TB testing, while sending many more tests out to other states.

“What’s concerning to me [about this issue] is [that] they never notified Oklahoma physicians that there was an issue, and they realized they had a problem with false positive rates and never notified families,” he added.

How La Niña will impact Oklahoma according to NOAA forecast

The “unannounced onsite complaint investigation” was conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) between August 2 nd and August 4 th of this year and subsequently substantiated with a standard level deficiency for an “Establishment and Verification of Performance”.

The CMS regulates all laboratory testing (except research) performed in the nation through the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), which establishes standards for quality lab testing

Although CLIA is a federal program, state agencies are responsible for laboratory oversight and maintaining CLIA laboratories’ certification records.

According to the report, the lab is required to document all activities; however, based on review of laboratory records, manufacturer’s instruction, laboratory procedures, and interviews with facility personnel, the report noted that the lab “failed to document all activities for the establishment and verification of newborn screening normal reference intervals from April 2021 and for current normal reference intervals for 34 of 34 analytes.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed the report but said the citation was for missing documentation, adding that the department evaluated its records to ensure there were no patients who were negatively affected by the findings.

The citation by CMS is for missing documentation, and is at a standard level; which allows the PHL to maintain focus on continuous quality improvement. Records were evaluated to ensure there were no patients who were negatively affected by the findings.

“Standard level findings also identify that the facility remains in compliance, and no systematic failures exist. However, this was an opportunity to evaluate policies and procedures, for the assurance of the highest level of operation. These surveys help us continually raise the bar to better serve Oklahomans.”

Oklahoma State Health Department

A subsequent statement from the CMS noted that the standard-level deficiency is a laboratory non-compliance, it “does not represent a negative outcome or potential harm to patients”.

Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel

A standard-level deficiency is a laboratory non-compliance that does not represent a negative outcome or potential harm to patients, and that is not of such a serious nature that CMS would require a laboratory to cease patient testing.

“When standard-level deficiencies are found, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) reviews the deficiencies to determine if there may be condition-level non-compliance. CLIA requires a Plan of Correction (POC) from the laboratory, which is acceptable in content and time frame. If the laboratory has not corrected the deficiencies in 12 months, CMS may take an enforcement action.”

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

“The lab has come back with a false positive rate that’s 150 times what was expected,” Monks continued.

“When you have such a high false positive rate with newsborn testing, that hurts Oklahomans.”

That sentiment was echoed Thursday by one family who said they’ve been impacted by the effects of a false positive screening for Malonic Acidemia, a rare condition. It is so rare that only 20-30 cases are documented in the world.

“There’s not a night I don’t go to bed that I don’t wonder if another family received a false positive and are having to go through hell because of it,” said Janis Blevins, whose granddaughter’s newborn screenings initially came bacl flagged for the disease.

“Anyone in the lab or outside of the lab there looked at the statistics provided by the health department, could easily see there were problems [so] to issue a statement that no patients were negatively affected is reprehensible. Oklahomans deserve better, much better,” she added.

‘He should have been executed many years ago,’ Oklahoma executes death row inmate Benjamin Cole for 2002 death of 9-month-old daughter

“We’re talking about a public health lab that cannot be trusted for accurate results. And no one seems to be real concerned about it,” Janis said.

“And then there’s the commissioner of health who knew of the issues but failed to urgently address them,” she said.

“How many more families are going to have to go through what we went through,” added her daughter Lori Zehnder, a first time mom who said the first few weeks of her daughter’s life were challenging enough without the additional appointments and screenings that were required to rule out Malonic Acidemia.

“Those first six weeks were rough without having to add on something that could have been easily avoided if someone had taken the necessary steps to make sure things were done correctly. We rely on them to get it right the first time,” she said.

“I should have spoken up sooner but at that point, I was just trying to live through it,” she added in an interview Thursday with KFOR.

In an interview with KFOR in July , Health Commissioner Keith Reed said abnormal test results are a reality of screening programs, but don’t necessarily reflect adverse medical conditions.

“We’re not happy about it. We don’t want parents to go through that. But in order to test 50,000 plus kids in the in the state, we are going to have some abnormal results from that testing that very fortunately are going to end up being nothing of concern,” he said.

“Families that are told their newborn may have a lifelong crippling disease that will result in early death?”

“You can’t tell me that – that doesn’t negatively impact Oklahomans,” said Dr. Monks.

Common lab deficiencies across the nation for 2021 included personnel, procedures and facility administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school

Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Metadata show Oklahoma Turnpike Authority modified public meeting agendas

The Norman Transcript first reported the news. Attorney Richard Labarthe produced documents showing metadata taken from the agendas. According to the data from the OTA’s Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 meetings, the agendas were modified after the meeting took place. StateImpact Oklahoma independently verified this data. For the Jan....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Monday marks deadline for Oklahoma voters to request absentee ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is right around the corner, and it's important for Oklahomans to cast their vote with some big races on the ballot this year. People who can't vote in person face a crucial deadline Monday as it's the last day to request an absentee ballot. Voting officials said you don't need a reason to request an absentee ballot, but some voters qualify for special conditions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister

Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!

There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission Clarifies Native American Issue

Last week, the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled that Native Americans living within Oklahoma are still liable for taxes despite a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court that said the Muscogee (Creek) Nation continues to exist for purposes of prosecution of federal crimes. Governor Kevin Stitt hailed the decision by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy