Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Aquarium kicks off 19th annual Hallowmarine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium is kicking off it's 19th annual Hallowmarine, a week-long Halloween celebration. Beginning Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick-or-treating inside the aquarium, an aquatic-themed bounce house on the back deck, a new aquatic-themed carousel and a costume contest. Guests will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rain offers much-needed relief across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many counties across Green Country have lifted their burn bans after much-needed rain. Visibility became very poor for drivers as heavy rain fell across eastern Oklahoma. Some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued but expired after about 15 minutes. Heavier rainfall is pushing into northwest Arkansas,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa non-profit auctions off sport memorabilia during fundraiser

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Teach Not Punish Family Resource Center held a fundraiser Sunday auctioning off valuable sports memorabilia. Included in the auction were game shoes signed by Atlanta Hawks NBA player and Oklahoma alum Tre Young, as well as a football signed by Super Bowl champion RW McQuarters.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa couple ties the knot at Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa couple decided to tie the knot at Oktoberfest Saturday afternoon. They got up on stage and said their vows in front of friends, family and complete strangers. Robert Eddy has been going to Tulsa's Oktoberfest for about a decade now. His new bride,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

The Judds The Final Tour coming to Tulsa in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Judds the Final Tour will be coming to the BOK Center in February. Wynonna Judd announced the expansion of dates for her farewell to include a stop in Tulsa on February 2, 2023. Judd said in a Facebook post that the tour "[has] been...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Collinsville plans city-wide power outage for Oct. 23

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Collinsville has planned a city-wide power outage for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. The city said it expects the outage to last around an hour. The outage is necessary to accommodate work being done at the substation. The project is through...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fire crews monitor area after containing Talala wildfire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County Emergency Management said they battled a wildfire in Talala. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District worked on putting out the fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. They said the fire has been contained but they will continue to monitor...
TALALA, OK

