ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Warning Issued In Dutchess County For Counterfeit Oxycodone Pills Containing Fentanyl

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GftV1_0ihYya4w00
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is warning residents of oxycodone laced with fentanyl. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are warning residents of the increased presence of fentanyl in the area, in particular counterfeit 30mg oxycodone pills containing the dangerous drug.

Since January 2022, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has seized several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area, Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the task force.

In September 2022 alone, the task force seized more than 2,000 counterfeit prescription pills. These pills are typically light blue in color and imprinted “M-30” in an effort to imitate real prescription 30mg oxycodone pills, Harris said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. According to the DEA, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, Harris said.

In 2021, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force recorded more than 100 fatal drug overdose deaths within Dutchess County with fentanyl being involved in an overwhelming amount of cases.

A person overdosing on fentanyl may exhibit signs that include but are not limited to, cold and or clammy skin, cyanosis, changes in pupil size, coma, or any form of respiratory distress. The task force said to call 911 immediately if you find a person in such a state, Harris added.

If anyone has information about individuals selling drugs including fentanyl you are urged to contact the task force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child

Working on a hotline report, a New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.Orange County resident Eliceo Quintero Francisco, age 21, from the town of Monroe, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, said Trooper Steven Nevel.According to Nevel, Franci…
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Yonkers Police Looking To ID Man In Hospital

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is receiving care in a Westchester County hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Yonkers Police said an unidentified man was receiving care in a local hospital, and that they were unable to find proper identification for him. Police said that the...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man guilty of firing shotgun through apartment floor

GOSHEN – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man was found guilty by an Orange County Court jury on Monday of firing a pump-action shotgun through the floor of his bedroom with the slug piercing through two other apartments in the building, striking a toy box and coming to rest about a foot from where a child was sleeping.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
389K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy