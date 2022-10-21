Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Pizza Marketplace
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/24)
$10-$12 Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week begins Monday, Oct. 24. This is your chance to taste local restaurant’s take on Louisville’s signature dish – The Hot Brown. Best of all, every participating restaurant has made the price $10-$12. Try as many as you can before Sunday, Oct. 30! For more info on Louisville Hot Brown Week, go to:hotbrownweek.com.
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO
It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick
Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
Louisville Cardinal
How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?
Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
Takeaways From Louisville MBB's 2022 Red-White Scrimmage
Sunday served as the public's first view of the 2022-23 Cardinals squad.
Louisville commit Luke Burgess has 'a whole lot of fun' on his latest visit
New Palestine, Ind., High School offensive lineman Luke Burgess made another trip to Louisville this weekend. Burgess, one of the 15 commitments in the Class of 2023 for the University of Louisville, was among more than 60 recruits on campus including a handful of committed players for the Cardinals. Burgess watched the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10 and spent time with some of his future teammates.
Fast-rising senior with 30-plus offers makes trip to Louisville
One of the hotter recruits in the Class of 2023 recently has been Nolensville, Tenn., wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Fitzgerald has added 20 scholarship offers since the beginning of this month, bringing his total offer sheet to 35. He landed an offer from Louisville on Oct. 12 and last weekend was in town for the Pittsburgh game.
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Things to like -- and worry about -- after Louisville's first basketball scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you worried that the growing emotional investment in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program would subside after several dozen former Cardinals celebrated Louisville Live at Slugger Field Friday night, find another reason to fret — like about beating Bellarmine in the season opener Nov. 9.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
The Future of Bourbon, According to Jim Beam’s Master Distillers
“I think there was a band here one other time. Maybe when I was six or seven?”. Freddie Noe, the recently appointed Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, is talking about the rock band Muse, which is stripping down its usual stadium show to play for a few hundred fans and whiskey drinkers at the James B. Beam distillery earlier this month as part of the just-launched Jim Beam Welcome Sessions — a new concert series that places bourbon drinkers and big-name music acts in more intimate settings. Like this particular Saturday, on the revamped distillery grounds.
