ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 23, 2022. Joshua Blane Cormier, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Alfred Joseph Silva, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault. Kelly Jennifer Gill, 31, Westlake: Unauthorized use of an access card; attempted theft under $5,000. Nathan Hal Thomasini, (unknown...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy