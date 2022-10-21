Read full article on original website
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office search for runaway juvenile
Bryana Brown, 16, of Acadia Parish, left her residence on Sept. 17 on Charlie Arceneaux Rd.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
Washington Man Arrested in Connection With Louisiana Hotel Fire that Injured Two Firefighters
Washington Man Arrested in Connection With Louisiana Hotel Fire that Injured Two Firefighters. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on October 24, 2022, that it had arrested a transient from Washington State for allegedly igniting a fire that caused an empty Sulphur hotel to burn down.
LPD working to solve armed robbery
The man used a gun to rob a gas station in the 3800 block of Moss Street, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville Chief of Police, Mike Hardy, has confirmed three people were injured in shooting Monday evening.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Lake Charles Police Department Announces DEA National Prescription Takeback on October 24
Lake Charles Police Department Announces DEA National Prescription Takeback on October 24. The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) stated on October 24, 2022, that they will be collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to collect unwanted prescription medicines on Saturday, October 29, 2022. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 23, 2022. Joshua Blane Cormier, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Alfred Joseph Silva, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault. Kelly Jennifer Gill, 31, Westlake: Unauthorized use of an access card; attempted theft under $5,000. Nathan Hal Thomasini, (unknown...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
Man shot dead in Opelousas Sunday
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a homicide that occurred on the 100 Blk of S. Academy St.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
First female police chief chosen to lead the Lafayette Police Department
Judith Estorge has been chosen as the new Lafayette police chief
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
