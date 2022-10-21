5 things to know this Friday, October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Friday! Let the worries wash away as the week passes. Clear your mind of negativity and build up your focus on what matters. Enjoy the weekend groove and be grateful for making it to the end of the week. Have a beautiful Friday morning.

The forecast for today calls for warming temperatures and clearing skies, as we put the recent fall chill in the rearview. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Saturday, which has Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie calling it “the pick of the weekend.”

An Albany man, jailed after a shooting in 2021, was allegedly caught with a shank in county lockup. Out west, two Capital Region police departments are investigating disturbing child abuse cases. And in brighter news, a local business is being inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Those stories, and more, are included in today’s five things to know.

1. ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants

An Albany man, who was charged with attempted murder after a 2021 shooting , was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the county Sheriff’s Office.

2. 2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence.

3. Albany bike shop joins state historic preservation registry

A local business is being inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Downtube Bicycle Shop sells bicycles to people of all ages for all kinds of riding.

4. Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban

When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1.

5. Gloversville school shooting threat deemed invalid

Working together with city police, the Gloversville Enlarged School District has investigated reports of an alleged school shooting planned for today, October 21, at the high school. District officials said the threat was considered invalid, having been fueled by wildly inaccurate speculation circulated by both students and parents on social media.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.