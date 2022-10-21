Read full article on original website
Related
wtyefm.com
RHS Hoops Reserved Seat Sales Continue
(Robinson) – Reserved seats for the 2022-2023 Robinson High School Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball season are now on sale. According to RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, reserved seats are on sale today for those individuals who purchased reserved seats last year. Remaining reserved seats will be sold on a first come first serve basis beginning tomorrow. Reserved seats will cost $72.00 per seat without a yearly pass and $27.00 with a yearly pass. The cost of a Yearly Pass is $150.00 for a family pass and $75.00 for a single pass. If you already have a yearly pass, please bring them in when you purchase your reserved seat. The RHS Girls will host Dietrich for their home opener on November 14th. The RHS Boys play their home opener on December 2nd.
videtteonline.com
ISU football takes down Indiana State 27-21 for third straight win
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Illinois State football held off a late comeback, taking down Indiana State 27-21 for its third straight win Saturday. Wenkers Wright and Jalen Carr shone for the Redbirds, each putting together stellar performances offensively. Wright would tally 180 yards on the ground on 36 carries while Carr would catch six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
wtyefm.com
Fall Clean Up Continues in Robinson
(Robinson) – Robinson residents have the chance to do some extra cleaning through Friday. Robinson’s Republic “Fall Clean Up” continues through Friday. Items should be placed at the curb for collection the evening before your regularly scheduled trash day. As always there are several items that Republic will not pick up and some that will need additional attention before being put out. Learn more by following the link below.
Multiple injuries in accident on 3rd and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries in a crash Monday evening on US-41 near College Ave. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. This story will continue to be updated as we learn more information.
WAND TV
Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
wtyefm.com
Fall Follies Set for Saturday in Oblong
(Oblong) – The Village of Oblong will be the place to be this weekend for all things Halloween. The 55th Annual Fall Follies are set for Saturday. The Central United Methodist Church will host a sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast from 7 am – 9:30 am to begin the day. The day will include the Spooktacular 5K sponsored by the Oblong Children’s Christian Home, a pumpkin bake, Little Miss and Mister contest, a pedal tractor pull, a scavenger hunt, and a pancake supper. The other big event of the day is the Annual “Spooktacular Band Fest” at the Oblong High School. The field competition gets underway at 11 am. The day wraps up with the largest nighttime parade in Illinois stepping off from Oblong Park at 7 pm. To learn more visit theonlyoblong.com or check out the link below.
Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend. […]
wtyefm.com
Much Needed Rain is in the Forecast
(Undated) – Make sure the windows are closed and keep your umbrella handy. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook” from the National Weather Service, steady rainfall will continue through tonight. They say while dry soils will limit the threat of flooding, some ponding of water may occur in poor drainage areas or where drains become clogged by leaves. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Sunshine appears to return tomorrow afternoon and the forecast for Fall Follies weekend in Oblong looks good with sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest forecast.
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)
(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Tim Yochum, assistant chief of the Steen Township Volunteer […]
Update: Missing Lawrenceville man found
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Update: According to Illinois State Police, the missing person alert for Floyd Wheeler has now been canceled due to the man being located by police. Original: Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Nathan L. Schaefer of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Anthony D. Krueger of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA...
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
wtyefm.com
Oblong Chamber Board is Looking for New Members
(Oblong) – The Oblong Chamber will be looking for some “new blood.” According to current Chamber President, Diane Houdasheldt, she, Vice President, Sheila Brooks, and Secretary, Andrea Rich, will be resigning at the end of the month. She says the three have been on the board for more than nine years and it is time for new people to take over.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
Effingham Radio
Neoga Police Identify Juvenile Suspects in Connection to Missing Items from Residence
The following was released by the Neoga Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On Friday October 14 while on routine patrol, Neoga Police discovered an open door at a residence. The Officer called the property owner and advised them of the open door. The officer shut the door and departed the scene. It was later discovered that there were some items missing from the residence.
Effingham Radio
Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges
The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
WTHI
New proposed ordinance concerning some Marshall residents - here's why
MARSHALL, Il. (WTHI) - A proposed ordinance for the city of Marshall has some of its citizens upset when it comes to their land. The city of Marshall is proposing an ordinance that would allow it to zone properties a half mile outside of its city limits. In Illinois, cities are allowed to zone up to a mile and a half outside of the original limits. Doing this allows cities to control what is built and brought to the area.
WTHI
Two people were found dead after a Paris apartment fire earlier this month; here's an update from investigators
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Paris, Illinois fire where crews found two people inside dead. The blaze happened on October 1 at an apartment on 501 South Central Street. While fighting the fire, crews found the body of 52-year-old Tammi S. Keefer in her apartment....
Comments / 0