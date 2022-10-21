ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVCib_0ihYx1V500

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Petersburg will be seeing more police officers when they get to school Friday.

The Petersburg School district announced a larger police presence will be posted at the high school Friday, Oct. 21.

In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.

Rising construction costs and supply chain issues delay construction of new Central State Hospital

For the most recent news on Petersburg and the Tri-Cities area, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County hosting career fair in November

Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in their fire, police, mental health and communications departments -- as well as their Sheriff's Office -- and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.
WRIC TV

Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy