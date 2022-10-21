Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Petersburg will be seeing more police officers when they get to school Friday.

The Petersburg School district announced a larger police presence will be posted at the high school Friday, Oct. 21.

In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.

