(Robinson) – The RHS Girls were second and the Boys were fourth at the Lakeland College Cross Country Regional Saturday. According to Head Coach, Tony Cork, both teams will advance to the St Joe Ogden sectional in Champaign this Saturday. The top finishers for the girls were Quinn Wesley who finished 2nd, Sophie Stark in 4th, and Mallory Mosbey in 5th. For the boys Austin Wesley was 4th and Noah Gilmore was 19th.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO