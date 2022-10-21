ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balancing running, plays, band and homework is a challenge. This Wilson duo is up to the task.

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago
FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial's Quinn Franklin crossed the finish line first Wednesday night in a home cross country meet. Her teammate, Cassidy Plautz, was not too far behind, finishing second.

A week before that, it was the same thing, Franklin first, Plautz second at a meet hosted by Stuarts Draft. The week before that in Staunton, the roles were reversed, with Plautz winning and Franklin the runner-up. In a race in Waynesboro in September, it was Plautz followed by Franklin.

And so it goes. No question they are the top two runners on a really good Hornets team, but from race to race it's hard to tell which one will be better, if only slightly so.

The Wilson juniors said there is no competition between the two of them as long as both are near the top and can help the team.

"Whichever place either of us, or anyone else for that matter on our team, finishes is good for us," Franklin said. "As long as we're in a good standing as a team."

Heading into next week's Shenandoah District championship in Waynesboro, Wilson is in good standing as a team with a chance to take the title if they can find a way to continue closing the gap with Fort Defiance, the defending district and regional champions. When the two teams ran against one another in a tri-meet in Fishersville at the end of September, Wilson was three points behind Fort. Less than two weeks before that at the Augusta County Invitational, Fort beat Wilson by five so the Hornets are getting closer.

Asked if there was competition between Wilson and Fort, Franklin said, "For sure," before her dad, and head coach, Tripp Franklin jumped in.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," he said. "Let's not give Fort any locker room material."

So, getting away from Fort and back to Plautz and Franklin, the two could be called the dynamic duo, but apparently that phrase is already being used by Plautz in another aspect of her life.

As part of Wilson Memorial's Emerald Regiment marching band, Plautz is one of two drum majors, teaming with Federico Bandoni. She said it didn't matter if Bandoni's name was spelled correctly, as long as the story mentioned that the two are the dynamic duo.

It's not just cross country keeping Plautz and Franklin busy this fall. The two are students at the Shenandoah Valley Governor's School and are involved with the fine arts programs at their schools.

While Plautz plays in the band, Franklin has the lead in the school musical, which recently began rehearsals as it prepares the show for February.

"I'd say the schedule itself isn't what's challenging," said Plautz. "It's more keeping up that level of commitment. You can show up to anything. It's more like training yourself on your own, preparing, keeping track of everything. But, I mean, as long as you enjoy what you're doing then it's not really that difficult."

Plautz has been in the band since sixth grade and plays the clarinet and viola. A little over a year ago she began teaching herself the bass guitar. Her band director, Matt Baraclough, said Plautz has a great memory which helps her to balance academics and extracurricular activities.

"She can do something one time and remember it," he said. "In the world of marching band, that's a great skill. She also has a good handle on her limitations. I don't think she would try to do all that she's doing if she didn't know she could handle it."

Franklin has been cast as Jo March, the lead in "Little Women." She has been acting since she was very young and loves being on stage, although she wouldn't choose a favorite between acting and running, saying you really can't compare the two.

This is the third time she's been lead in a play.

"I'm definitely enjoying it a lot," Franklin said. "She's a role I can really relate to. She has a lot of sisters, and she's very tomboyish. That's something I get."

John Tindall, the musical's director, said from the moment Franklin walked in he could see her energy and enthusiasm. That was the spirit that made her audition so well, he said, comparing the energy and focus Franklin brings to the stage with that of an athlete, which makes sense.

"We knew we had our Jo if she could make it work with her cross country schedule, which she did," the director said. "She has a passion for both activities, and she's so fortunate to have a family that understands that and supports her."

Tripp Franklin is aware that his daughter and Plautz, as well as a lot of his runners, have commitments beyond the cross country course. He works hard to make sure they can balance everything. He said Baraclough was proactive, seeking him out this summer so coach and band director could work out a schedule for Plautz.

"It helps that we have very cooperative coaches that allow our students to multitask," Baraclough said. "Cassidy is very good about getting her training time in on days that she has marching band practice."

Tripp Franklin did the same with Tindall for the play.

"They agreed to do it sort of almost exactly the same as Cassidy," he said. "I don't have Quinn and Cassidy with me for practice on Tuesdays — I also don't have Thea (Franklin's younger daughter who also runs) who rides horses on Tuesdays."

Plautz then misses band on Thursdays so she can run, while Franklin's musical practice is later on Thursdays to accommodate her.

"You have to work with them," Tripp Franklin said.

Both athletes also have to find time for homework. The two take AP physics and AP calculus. Plautz also takes engineering and Franklin takes life science research.

"It's definitely a lot of extra work," Franklin said. "When I'm not somewhere doing a specific activity, I'm at home doing homework."

Plautz agreed. She also has found that being drum major has left her with less time than just being a member of the marching band. The leadership aspect is a large commitment.

"I have to be there early. I have to stay late and that eats up a lot of time," she said. "But I really enjoy it. I like being with the band."

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

