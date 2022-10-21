ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, IL

Drug Court: Support comes from all at drug court

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 4 days ago
(Editor's Note: This is the second of a series of articles looking at the drug court program in Livingston County.)

Marinna Metoyer is the chief public defender for Livingston County and a member of the team that is the administrative wing of the county's drug court. Metoyer is also a cheerleader in her capacity as a member of the drug court team.

Metoyer said in a recent interview that it is important to provide the clients who appear at drug court encouragement, and having a cheerleading type of adds to the positive nature the court gears itself at providing — “even if there are missteps along the way.”

The team — which includes Circuit Judge Jennifer Bauknecht, State's Attorney Randy Yedinak, Livingston County Probation Officers Heidi Zeidenstein (who is the probation coordinator), Madalyn Lane and Erick Mund, police chiefs Dan Davis (Pontiac) and Mike Nolan (Dwight), as well as Teresa Diemer of IHR — sits together in the jury box during court proceedings, except for Bauknecht, who is running the show from her seat on the bench.

“As a team, we all want them to succeed,” Metoyer says. “That's why we sit together as a team in the jury box, clapping for them, encouraging them.

“I think this is a real unique team that works together.”

The positive vibe is something that the team considers important.

On Tuesday, drug court had its weekly session two days early. This was likely due to a conference that the probation officers were attending later in the week. There were seven clients on hand to provide updates on their progress.

To show how much the cheering and support is provided, one of the clients was running late because of a job situation, something that the team was not worried about because they believed the client would show up as soon as possible, which the client did. The team did have a friendly game going of picking out when the client would arrive.

All seven clients were given the team's approval for having done well over the since their last appearance. This meant that each received an item from a gift bag. There was a little wheel of fortune that was spun by the client that named the gift to be received.

The first client to speak said that it has been sober for 11-plus months and is closing in on a full year. This received an applause and kudos from the team and the other clients.

Included in bringing the court up to date, each client was supposed to provide a quote to help them promote their journey through the program.

The first client said, “Never blame anyone for the road you're on, it's your own asphalt.” This drew some chuckles as well as applause. This person is looking to make the application to move into Phase 4 of the five-phase program.

Besides the team, the clients are also supporting one another because they are understanding of the difficulty of trying to kick their respective addictions.

Another client has been sober for 5½ months and has been able to be in communication with its child. This client has been able to speak with its child three times a week. This person's quote was, “I chose sober because I wanted a better life. I stay sober because I like it.”

Another client has been sober for 9 months and is employed, while two clients have been sober for about the same period — one for 2 months, 13 days and the other for 2 months and 8 days. One of them was to go back to work on Oct. 21.

“People are generous, we all have a common goal, the group works together for what's in the best interest of the individual, need to have that dynamic for the success of the program,” Bauknecht said of those who help the clients outside of the courtroom setting. This includes employers who know the circumstances these people are going through.

Another client has been sober for 9 months, is working and the screens came back clean. The newest client to join the court has been sober for 1½ months. Bauknecht noted that this person needs to make sure that check-ins are made and the rules need to be followed.

The client running late because of not getting off until 2 p.m., when court is scheduled to convene, is the newest member and is in treatment.

Yedinak said in an interview last week that success is measured one client at a time. What it appears with this group is that each client is fighting not only to maintain its own sobriety, but seems to be encouraging the others to keep the fight going.

