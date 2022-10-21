Pastor's Corner: Listen to Jesus

Greetings in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit!

How can we discern who to trust when so many want our attention?

We have folks trying to convince us to vote for and others against an amendment the Illinois State Constitution. We have folks running for office seeking to convince us to vote for them, or against the other candidate(s).

Medical insurance providers, automobile, home, property insurance companies are all vying for our business.

How do we sort through all the noise, hype, persuasion and tactics to convince us? Listen first and always to the only One who asks everything from us, but gives far more abundantly in return than he asks. No one else does other than Jesus!

And after six days Jesus took with him Peter and James and John, and led them up a high mountain apart by themselves; and he was transfigured before them, and his garments became glistening, intensely white, as no fuller on earth could bleach them. And there appeared to them Elijah with Moses; and they were talking to Jesus. And Peter said to Jesus, “Master, it is well that we are here; let us make three booths, one for you and one for Moses and one for Elijah.” For he did not know what to say, for they were exceedingly afraid. And a cloud overshadowed them, and a voice came out of the cloud, “This is my beloved Son; listen to him.” And suddenly looking around they no longer saw any one with them but Jesus only. Mark 9:2-8

Why listen to Jesus? Jesus calls for a response from us. What does he offer that might be worthy of a response of faith in him? He saves us from sin, death and condemnation. Jesus offers transformation – new life.

And when Jesus came to the place, he looked up and said to him, “Zacchaeus, make haste and come down; for I must stay at your house today.” So he made haste and came down, and received him joyfully. And when they saw it they all murmured, “He has gone in to be the guest of a man who is a sinner.” And Zacchaeus stood and said to the Lord, “Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have defrauded any one of anything, I restore it fourfold.” And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, since he also is a son of Abraham. For the Son of man came to seek and to save the lost.” Luke 19:5-10

God created us in his image for a covenant relationship. Yet, God respects our freedom to live in faith or not! We are able to choose to listen and give our attention to anyone or anything. What are receiving in return?

Jesus Christ is the only One who gives far more abundantly than he asks in return. Peter, James, and John discovered that Jesus was greater than Moses and Elijah. Zacchaeus was found by Jesus and surrendered his life to Jesus because Jesus gave him life and salvation when others rejected him.

Why listen to Jesus first and foremost above all the other voices demanding our attention? Jesus is the only One who has already come to seek and save us.

God has come to us offering salvation and transformed life by faith in Jesus Christ. Give Jesus the opportunity to give new life.

Almighty God, I praise you for giving me life. Thank you for sending your Son, Jesus Christ to seek and save me. Forgive me for things I have done that I should not have done, and not done that I should have, and make me new by faith in Jesus. I accept the love and forgiveness you offer and give my life to you. Empower me by your Holy Spirit, your Holy Word in Scripture and the fellowship of your Church to continue to grow into the new life I have been given by faith in Jesus. Amen.

Listen to the One who gives far more in return, be watchful of those who make promises they will not keep, be careful this harvest season and stay focused on Jesus!

In Jesus.

Rev. Paul Wier pastors at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury