Hilton Head Island, SC

live5news.com

Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
RIDGELAND, SC
golfcourseindustry.com

South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation

The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
BEAUFORT, SC
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
eatitandlikeit.com

Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday

We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday.  During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

