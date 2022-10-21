Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Rory McIlroy wins The CJ Cup at Congaree
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Rory McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday with his CJ Cup win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. McIlroy defeated Kurt Kitayama by one stroke. McIlroy finished the tournament at -17. Kitayama finished in second at...
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
Early voting draws hundreds to offices in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The first day for early voting in South Carolina brought hundreds of people out to the four spots in Beaufort County where you could cast a ballot, including the Voter Registration Office in Beaufort. “We are compelled each time an election comes around to participate. It’s kind of a lifelong […]
Congaree Foundation restores Sgt. Jasper Golf Club for Ridgeland community
Ben Grandy knows every inch of the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club in Ridgeland: a course that he helped bring back from the dead. “The course needed some love and support,” Grandy said. “A group came to us and asked if we could help.” Grandy is the executive director of the Congaree Foundation, a charity associated […]
WTGS
Hilton Head Island opens new apartment complex to help address area's housing needs
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A new housing complex on Hilton Head Island opened its doors for the first time Wednesday, with a portion of its units reserved for workforce housing. The development consists of over 250 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, and 5% of those...
eatitandlikeit.com
Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday
We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport experiencing parking issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some travelers have grown frustrated with the ongoing parking shortage at the airport and are hoping officials help ease the issue before it gets worse. Travel has increased by 33% which means more people are coming to Savannah/Hilton Head International airport than ever before. Right now, there are 500 fewer spaces […]
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
Mayor Van Johnson participates in ‘Building A Better Georgia’ White House event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House. The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities. “I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we […]
Onlookers get close to award winning actor in Savannah tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some onlookers at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 were unexpectedly treated to a greeting, autograph and photo opportunities when actor Eddie Redmayne left the red carpet and headed their way. “He was walking by, and my friend Charlie told me to get something signed and I didn’t have anything, so […]
Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday. During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
