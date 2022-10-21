ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle flips, multiple injured in two-vehicle crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 31 on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Goshen resident, was stopped at a stop sign on...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Overnight crash on Toll Road kills one man

One man is dead after a crash on the Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the man from Florida hit a deer around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Shipshewana. He then stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage. Several drivers had to swerve around...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Florida man has died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana. Indiana State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the I-90 Toll Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man lying on the road.
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 1 dead in Elkhart County after vehicle crashes into bridge

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning that left one person dead. Troopers were called to the Indiana Toll Road, about eight miles northeast of Elkhart, at approximately 4:28 a.m. on reports that a car crashed into a bridge and caught fire.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Arrest Once Speed Reaches 122 MPH

(La Porte County, IN) - A man is accused of driving impaired while traveling more than twice the speed limit on a state highway outside La Porte. John Gallagher, 56, of Rolling Prairie, was booked into the La Porte County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
WNDU

Big changes coming for 'River Queen' in Elkhart

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE-TV

Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
WATERLOO, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Motorcyclist Injured On SR 15

MILFORD — A female motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a crash on SR 15, south of CR 1350N tonight, Friday, Oct. 21. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. According to initial reports the motorcycle struck the guardrail causing the operator to be ejected. The motorcycle came to rest south of the guardrail on the westside of SR 15.
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

A Tribute to Women Special: Part 1

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 26 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy