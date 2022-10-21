ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
CNBC

Chinese intelligence officers charged with obstructing Huawei prosecution as DOJ reveals 2 more cases of China interference

Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Drive

Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine

Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
CNBC

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces charges against Chinese agents

Attorney General Merrick Garland just announced charges against Chinese agents in the U.S. The agents probed for intel on the U.S. prosecution of Chinese telecom company Huawei and paid a U.S. government employee $61,000 in bitcoin for confidential information. The DOJ also announced it was charging Chinese agents with acting as illegal agents on behalf of a foreign government and with harassment of a U.S. resident.
CNBC

Why China won't bail out its real estate sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
The Guardian

Liz Truss’s elevation and downfall mirrors the American right

After serving for a mere 45 days, Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. George Canning, the previous holder of this record, was forced from office because he died of tuberculosis. Truss, by contrast, is entirely the author of her own demise. But even though her short premiership has no doubt left her own political talents utterly discredited, it would be a mistake to stop apportioning blame there. In fact, Truss’s elevation and downfall show how the British Conservative party has lost touch with reality over the past decade in ways which mirror the descent of the American right.
CNBC

CCTV Script 25/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 25, 2022. In less than two months, Britain will have a third prime minister. The financial markets have given a positive reaction to Sunac's victory. We have seen foreign exchange, bond and stock markets, rise.
CNBC

Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft: Q3 tech earnings preview

Tech giants face a number of headwinds including a tougher ad market, a strong U.S. dollar and a potential slowdown in the global economy. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports on the key things to watch when Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon report third-quarter earnings this week.
CNBC

Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints

Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
CNBC

Two Koreas exchange warning shots near maritime border amid tensions

North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their western maritime border amid heightened military tension. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line at around 3:40 a.m.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

There are 8 types of 'difficult' people—and the 'passive-aggressive' is the worst of all, says Harvard work expert

Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
CNBC

Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout

Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said.

