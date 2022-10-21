Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
CNBC
Chinese intelligence officers charged with obstructing Huawei prosecution as DOJ reveals 2 more cases of China interference
Two Chinese intelligence officers have been criminally charged with attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the Huawei global telecommunications company, federal court files reveal. The criminal complaint accuses Guochun He and Zheng Wang of paying a U.S. government employee a total of $61,000 worth of Bitcoin cryptocurrency for confidential information...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
CNBC
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces charges against Chinese agents
Attorney General Merrick Garland just announced charges against Chinese agents in the U.S. The agents probed for intel on the U.S. prosecution of Chinese telecom company Huawei and paid a U.S. government employee $61,000 in bitcoin for confidential information. The DOJ also announced it was charging Chinese agents with acting as illegal agents on behalf of a foreign government and with harassment of a U.S. resident.
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington
CNBC
Why China won't bail out its real estate sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
Liz Truss’s elevation and downfall mirrors the American right
After serving for a mere 45 days, Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. George Canning, the previous holder of this record, was forced from office because he died of tuberculosis. Truss, by contrast, is entirely the author of her own demise. But even though her short premiership has no doubt left her own political talents utterly discredited, it would be a mistake to stop apportioning blame there. In fact, Truss’s elevation and downfall show how the British Conservative party has lost touch with reality over the past decade in ways which mirror the descent of the American right.
CNBC
CCTV Script 25/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 25, 2022. In less than two months, Britain will have a third prime minister. The financial markets have given a positive reaction to Sunac's victory. We have seen foreign exchange, bond and stock markets, rise.
CNBC
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
CNBC
Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft: Q3 tech earnings preview
Tech giants face a number of headwinds including a tougher ad market, a strong U.S. dollar and a potential slowdown in the global economy. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports on the key things to watch when Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon report third-quarter earnings this week.
CNBC
Walmart, Disney among top 12 employers that laid off thousands during the pandemic, House inquiry finds
Twelve of the nation's largest employers, including Walmart, Cisco and Chevron, laid off thousands during the pandemic, a House subcommittee survey found. Hourly workers without access to paid leave benefits were most likely to quit, according to the report. The subcommittee recommends a universal paid-leave structure and better data recording...
CNBC
Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints
Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
CNBC
Two Koreas exchange warning shots near maritime border amid tensions
North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their western maritime border amid heightened military tension. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line at around 3:40 a.m.
CNBC
There are 8 types of 'difficult' people—and the 'passive-aggressive' is the worst of all, says Harvard work expert
Having to work with frustrating people is simply part of life. You can't escape them. But you also don't have to grin and bear the stress as if you have no choice. While researching for my new book, "Getting Along," I identified eight types of difficult people. The first step to effectively handling these frustrating colleagues is to know exactly what kind of person you're dealing with.
CNBC
Binance is ‘narrowing down’ identity of hacker behind $570 million crypto attack, CEO says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
CNBC
Amazon will now let users pay with Venmo at checkout
Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said.
Comments / 0