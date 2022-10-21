ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

7 charged in the kidnapping of Indiana County teen found dead

This story was updated Tuesday morning after receiving official court documents filed by Pennsylvania State police INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A missing Indiana County teen was found dead over the weekend and his death is ruled a homicide, leading to seven people being charged, according to state police. The body of Hayden Garreffa, 19, of […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Allegheny County

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found the adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Turtle Creek motorist shoots another motorist

A Turtle Creek man was arrested after shooting a fellow motorist in the shoulder while driving, Allegheny County Police said Monday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment. Around...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County man's death ruled homicide after Oct. 20 kidnapping

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County

A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle house fire in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WEST VIEW, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy