Man injured in Lawrence County ATV crash
A man was hurt Saturday in an ATV crash in Lawerence County.
Indiana County man previously reported missing found murdered in remote wooded area
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing out of Indiana County has been found dead and his death has been ruled a homicide. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.
Lazarus Tomb founder Rosetta Lecocq hurt in crash heading home from reunion gathering
A founder of a Christian coffeehouse in Arnold was hurt in a crash on her way home from a gathering for its 50th anniversary Friday. Rosetta Lecocq, 85, remained at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday, where she was taken by ambulance after being in a one-vehicle crash on Craigdell Road in Lower Burrell.
31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb
PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Armstrong County home
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman was found dead after fire broke out in a home in Madison Township, Armstrong County, on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m. at a house on Rimerton Road. The coroner said Judith Zahcerl, of Indiana, died of...
Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Arnold, Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Three homes were damaged as flames spread quickly during a fire in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Taylor Avenue. A family in one of the damaged homes was forced to evacuate, but no one was hurt. Neighbors said the...
Youngstown police: Person stopped to pick up shell casings after West Side gunfire
Reports said someone came back to pick up shell casings Saturday afternoon after two cars exchanged gunfire on a West Side street.
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
State Police Investigate Theft of Trailer from Crawford County Business
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a trailer stolen in Crawford County. It was taken from Bylers Superior Windows on State Highways 27 and 173 between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The cargo/utility trailer is enclosed and gray in color with a...
7 charged in the kidnapping of Indiana County teen found dead
This story was updated Tuesday morning after receiving official court documents filed by Pennsylvania State police INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A missing Indiana County teen was found dead over the weekend and his death is ruled a homicide, leading to seven people being charged, according to state police. The body of Hayden Garreffa, 19, of […]
Man found shot to death in Allegheny County
Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found the adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds....
Lower Burrell crossing guard recovering after being struck by a car
A crossing guard is recovering after being hit by a car in front of Bon Air Elementary School in Lower Burrell on Thursday shortly after 8 a.m., said city police Chief John Marhefka. The crossing guard, a member of Lower Burrell police’s auxiliary service, was directing traffic in a painted...
Police: Turtle Creek motorist shoots another motorist
A Turtle Creek man was arrested after shooting a fellow motorist in the shoulder while driving, Allegheny County Police said Monday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment. Around...
At least 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side, 1 in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — At least two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to East Carson and 10th Street around 9:15 p.m. Pittsburgh police say shots were fired from a vehicle at a gas station and that two people...
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Multi-vehicle accident backs up Banksville Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Banksville Road reopened Saturday night after a three-car accident shut it down for a short time in the South Hills.We're told two people were injured but refused medical treatment.
Indiana County man's death ruled homicide after Oct. 20 kidnapping
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
Firefighters battle house fire in West View
WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
