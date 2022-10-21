Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Feed: English Ivy’s, Indiana Banana Ham, And More
Downtown’s English Ivy’s Eatery and Pub (944 N. Alabama St., 317-822-5070) made Esquire’s list of The 32 Best Gay Bars in America. The publication praised the bar for its casual environment and prices. Carmel City Center will host a Sip and Shop on Saturday, November 5. Visitors...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Meghan Markle visiting Indianapolis in November
INDIANAPOLIS — The Duchess of Sussex will make a stop in Indianapolis in November. The Women's Fund of Central Indiana will host "The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" on Nov. 29. The event will be at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, located at 350 W. Maryland St.
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Volunteers set to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.
Current Publishing
‘Groovy’ new café opens in Geist Center
Adorned in 1970s décor to embody the peace, love and good vibes of the era, The Groovy Cat Cafe recently opened at 11659 Fox Road in the Geist Center. It offers hot or iced drinks and pastries. The Groovy Cat opened Aug. 13, and owner Lisa Sweeney looks forward...
'Any homicide is a tragedy' | Mayor Hogsett discusses violent October for Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two were people shot and killed Monday morning outside an apartment complex near 38th and Meridian. It's one of many murder scenes IMPD has had to investigate this month. "October has been a difficult month for our city," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said on Monday. "Any homicide...
City Connects program expands in schools across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There are more resources on the way here in Indianapolis to help your child better succeed in the classroom. City Connects is a program at Marian University striving to do just that. It has now expanded into nearly three dozen more schools across the state to help...
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
Zionsville student makes his own name on the field
Zionsville sophomore wide receiver Eugene Hilton is working to make his name known on and off the field.
1 dead in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Indiana basketball player preview: Nathan Childress
Indiana basketball begins the 2022-23 season in two weeks (14 days) and we continue to preview the Hoosiers roster for this exciting season. Next on the list is junior forward, Nathan Childress. Nathan Childress | 6’6″ 212lbs | Junior Forward. The Academic All-Big Ten honoree from last season...
Current Publishing
Noblesville resident to run again in Marine Corps Marathon
Joe Forgey had not run any marathons in 30 years. That changed after the Noblesville resident decided to watch his daughter, Jordan Huffman, run in the Marine Corps Marathon when her Marine husband was not able to go. “I thought, ‘He’s gone, I’ll go to Camp Lejeune, N.C. and run...
Titans sweep Colts with 19-10 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals. The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2) won their...
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
WTHR
