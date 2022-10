NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 11:12 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,710 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 2.5%.

