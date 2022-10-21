Laura Dern brought technicolor fashion – with a cozy twist — to the New York screening of her latest film, “The Son.” Dern stars in the family drama film alongside Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath, which will release in theaters on Nov. 25. Arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night, the Oscar-winning actress posed on the red carpet in a vibrant Christopher John Rogers dress. The black knit turtleneck piece featured a midi-length skirt and long sleeves, with a playfully retro finish from multicolored rainbow piping in hues of yellow, green, blue, red...

15 MINUTES AGO