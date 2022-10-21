Read full article on original website
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
33 Actors Who Gave Such Award-Worthy Performances, It's Hard To Believe They Were All Under 23 Years Old At The Time
Jenna Ortega is so good in everything, but her performance in The Fallout deserves more attention.
Laura Dern Pops in Rainbow-Piped Knit Dress & Classic Boots for ‘The Son’ Screening
Laura Dern brought technicolor fashion – with a cozy twist — to the New York screening of her latest film, “The Son.” Dern stars in the family drama film alongside Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath, which will release in theaters on Nov. 25. Arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night, the Oscar-winning actress posed on the red carpet in a vibrant Christopher John Rogers dress. The black knit turtleneck piece featured a midi-length skirt and long sleeves, with a playfully retro finish from multicolored rainbow piping in hues of yellow, green, blue, red...
