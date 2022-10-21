ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.

