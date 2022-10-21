ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge finds Indianapolis man guilty of murder in 2020 Arlington Park trailer shooting

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
One of three men charged in the October 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Damon Brown of Bloomington was found guilty of murder and burglary this week in Monroe Circuit Court.

Jamal Montrez McFadden, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested a few days after the shooting and has been jailed since without bond.

Police responding to a 911 call on Oct. 26, 2020, found Brown lying on the front porch of a family member's North Willis Drive mobile home. He had been shot once in the chest by men who then fled into the night.

Officers tried to resuscitate Brown when they arrived, but he was declared dead after arriving at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

According to police accounts, McFadden dropped the key to his white Chevrolet Malibu while running from the crime scene, leaving the car behind as police officers pulled up.

Police impounded the car, which McFadden later reported had been stolen before the murder in an attempt to deflect suspicion. Investigators doubted the story, and tracked cell phone records that placed McFadden in Bloomington at the time Brown was killed.

Police said McFadden and the two other suspects had been invited over to the residence the night of the shooting.

All three suspects were charged with felony murder, which alleges they are equally responsible for Brown's death no matter who pulled the trigger, since he was shot in the commission of a felony.

McFadden chose a bench trial instead of a jury trial. So Monroe Circuit Judge Valeri Haughton heard the evidence and arguments from both sides for two days. She took the case under advisement overnight, court records show, and announced the guilty verdicts Thursday.

The judge set a Jan. 20 sentencing date.

A second man charged with murder and robbery in the case, 25-year-old Keshawn Bess of Indianapolis, was arrested a month after the shooting and faces charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious injury. His trial is set for Feb. 6 in Haughton's court.

The third suspect in the the case, 26-year-old Malik Brian Bennett, has been at large since a warrant for his arrest on the same charges as Bess was issued in January 2021. At the time, he had a Greenwood address.

Anyone with information about Bennett's whereabouts can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 812-349-2815.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

