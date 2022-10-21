Portsmouth's Haley Coombs has four saves, posts 10th shutout in 5-0 win over Dover

PORTSMOUTH - The Portsmouth High School girls soccer team ended its regular season with a 5-0 win over Dover on Thursday at Tom Daubney Field.

Portsmouth goalie Haley Coombs had four saves, earning her 10th shutout of the season.

Annie Parker scored two goals for Portsmouth (15-1), while Stella Bolduc, Avery Rhunke and Ailish Honda all had one.

Maggie Parker, Olivia McCormack, Bella Slover and Sally Collins all had an assist for the Clippers.

Defensively, Emily Kumph, Avery Timerman, Charlotte Hackett and Morgan Ruhnke starred in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Winnacunnet 2

Goffstown 2

GOFFSTOWN -Willem Belanger and Adyn O’Riordane each scored a goal for Winnacunnet in this Divison I tie.

Winnacunnet ended its regular season with a record of 8-5-3. The Warriors got an assist from Tim Kollmorgen, and five saves from senior goalie Tanyon Ziolkowski.

Newmarket 5

Somersworth 1

NEWMARKET - Olivia Blackador had two goals, and Maggie Moore, Gia Tilton and Haiden Joe all had one for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

Abby Bentley had two assists for the Mules, while Tilton, Moore and Jadynn Rajda all had one.

Emma Weick and Emma Crumb both played well in the win.

