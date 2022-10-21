ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Dry and warm today but showers in the forecast by tomorrow

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The dry and warm weather will continue today. High pressure-system will control the weather today. Highs are going to be in the lower-80s for most areas and mid-70s at the beach. A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. There will be lots of clouds and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pleasantly warm weather throughout the workweek

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful fall weather from the weekend will continue for the start of the workweek. There will be lots of sun today with some high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be warm with most areas near 80˚ and mid-70s for the beachfront. Models...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Above normal temperatures ahead of our next cold front

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another cool, clear start to the day where temperatures are below the average of 57 degrees everywhere but out along the coast close to Tybee Island. But the clear skies will warm us nicely and we'll see temperatures climb to the upper 70s in the inland areas and low to mid-70s by the Atlantic.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday update:He has returned home. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Ghost Pirates defeat Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime thriller

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime Saturday night, getting their first action of their inaugural season. Ghost Pirates return to Savannah for their season home opener at Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern's Amare Jones to miss remainder of the season

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern fifth-year receiver Amare Jones will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an injury during the Eagles 28-23 win over Old Dominion. Jones sustained an internal injury that required surgery on Sunday. The Frisco, Texas native had 35 receptions for 483 yards...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Truckers receive free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saying thank you to those who help keep the supply chain moving. Monday, Veteran Carriers and Enmarket teamed up to give free meals to truckers. The program began back in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to say thank you to those instrumental in keeping the supply chain going during very difficult times.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern runs past ODU, improves to 5-3 on the season

NORFOLK, Va. — Jalen White ran for 138 yards and a touchdown, and the Eagle defense came up with a big sack late in the contest as Georgia Southern topped Old Dominion 28-23 in Sun Belt football action Saturday afternoon in Ballard Stadium. Georgia Southern (5-3, 2-2) led by...
NORFOLK, VA

