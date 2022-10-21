Read full article on original website
WJCL
Dry and warm today but showers in the forecast by tomorrow
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The dry and warm weather will continue today. High pressure-system will control the weather today. Highs are going to be in the lower-80s for most areas and mid-70s at the beach. A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. There will be lots of clouds and...
WJCL
Pleasantly warm weather throughout the workweek
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The beautiful fall weather from the weekend will continue for the start of the workweek. There will be lots of sun today with some high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be warm with most areas near 80˚ and mid-70s for the beachfront. Models...
WJCL
Above normal temperatures ahead of our next cold front
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another cool, clear start to the day where temperatures are below the average of 57 degrees everywhere but out along the coast close to Tybee Island. But the clear skies will warm us nicely and we'll see temperatures climb to the upper 70s in the inland areas and low to mid-70s by the Atlantic.
WJCL
Traffic Alert: parts of Central Ave in Chatham County closed this week due to resurfacing project
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Road closure alert: A road in Chatham County will be closed this week for a resurfacing project. In Savannah, Central Avenue between Norwood Avenue and Washington Street will be closed starting today through Friday. The Chatham County Public Information Office confirmed a detour will be set...
WJCL
Trick or treat! Dogs dress up in costumes for adorable fundraising event in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, but in Savannah, some furry friends got in the spooky spirit a little early. On Saturday and Sunday, dogs could be seen wearing a variety of creative costumes around the Hostess City and it was all for the 17th annual Wag-O-Ween event.
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Chatham County Parkway experiences lane closures after crane hits powerlines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic alert has been issued for Chatham County Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes along Chatham Parkway are currently closed after a crane hit some powerlines. Initially, only eastbound lanes were shut down for...
WJCL
Update: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday update:He has returned home. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with...
WJCL
'The energy is incredible:' SCAD's 25th annual Film Festival kicks off with plenty of excitement
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Broughton Street was filled with film fanatics on Saturday who were ready to enjoy the opening night of SCAD's 25th annual Savannah Film Festival. "It's truly an honor to be here for the 25th year and on opening night too, I am really excited," said Eric Appel, director and writer for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
WJCL
Ghost Pirates defeat Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime thriller
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Savannah Ghost Pirates defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime Saturday night, getting their first action of their inaugural season. Ghost Pirates return to Savannah for their season home opener at Enmarket Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
WJCL
Georgia Southern's Amare Jones to miss remainder of the season
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern fifth-year receiver Amare Jones will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an injury during the Eagles 28-23 win over Old Dominion. Jones sustained an internal injury that required surgery on Sunday. The Frisco, Texas native had 35 receptions for 483 yards...
WJCL
Truckers receive free meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saying thank you to those who help keep the supply chain moving. Monday, Veteran Carriers and Enmarket teamed up to give free meals to truckers. The program began back in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to say thank you to those instrumental in keeping the supply chain going during very difficult times.
WJCL
Georgia Southern runs past ODU, improves to 5-3 on the season
NORFOLK, Va. — Jalen White ran for 138 yards and a touchdown, and the Eagle defense came up with a big sack late in the contest as Georgia Southern topped Old Dominion 28-23 in Sun Belt football action Saturday afternoon in Ballard Stadium. Georgia Southern (5-3, 2-2) led by...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
WJCL
Wynonna Judd, special guests to pay tribute to Naomi Judd at Savannah's Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Wynonna and Ashley Judd accept The Judds Country Music Hall of Fame induction. Country music legends the Judds were set to return to the road for their final tour just before Naomi Judd's sudden passing earlier this year. The tour still took place,...
WJCL
Jenkins Warrior & Calvary Cavalier named players of the week at Savannah Quarterback Club
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive player of week 9: Jake Merklinger QB, Calvary Day School. The junior was 9-16 passes for 147 yards and...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's mother speaks after being named suspect in Savannah toddler's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
