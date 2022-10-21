ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Inflation Reduction Act means relief for Michigan senior citizens too

By Eric Schneidewind, guest writer
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTr1j_0ihYs6Eb00

Like many older Americans, I keep a close eye on my medical bills. While I have Medicare, which helps cover basic health care costs, I also know that out-of-pocket expenses can quickly add up. For older Americans on fixed incomes and tight budgets, medical bills can squeeze us financially and even force some of us to delay care.

So, when President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, I saw relief on the horizon and an opportunity for more seniors to get the care they deserve when they need to, not just when they can afford to. For Michigan seniors, this landmark legislation lowers costs for prescription drugs and insulin, saving hundreds — even thousands — of dollars.

However closely older Americans like me watch what we eat, and however diligently we exercise to turn back the clock, we can’t reverse the aging process. Despite our best efforts, chronic conditions sneak up on us. Before we know it, we’re trying to manage illnesses and injuries with varying degrees of complexity and seriousness. Arthritis. Diabetes. Multiple sclerosis. High blood pressure. Low blood pressure. Our vision fades. We fall more easily. Our muscles weaken and we lose strength. At some point, many of us will get cancer or our hearts will start failing.

Older Americans like me require treatment and disease management. Around nine in 10 Americans 65 years old and beyond take at least one prescription drug. At the same time, lower-income older Americans are also more likely to be in poorer health, requiring them to take more prescription drugs to manage their chronic conditions. As someone who has worked with older Americans, I heard all too often harrowing stories of seniors who were forced to ration their care by splitting their pills or skipping prescriptions altogether. Because a medication like insulin can cost hundreds of dollars a month, many seniors halve their doses to stretch their supply, only to suffer life-threatening keto-acidosis.

A new medication for a newly diagnosed condition can add hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, to a retiree’s annual medical bill. When seniors cut back on their care, the spiral of declining health worsens because care management becomes more challenging, and costs go up as a condition deteriorates. Affordability of health care becomes a barrier to good health and a good quality of life, and it shouldn’t be.

The problem will only get worse and costs will only go up. Over the decade from 2009 to 2019, out-of-pocket spending for older Americans rose by 41 percent. The trend is unlikely to reverse and seniors will need relief, something President Biden and congressional Democrats are delivering through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Medicare Part D enrollees in Michigan will pay no more than $2,000 a year out-of-pocket for their prescription drugs, a benefit to more than 37,000 Michigan seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act empowers Medicare to negotiate better prices for expensive and common drugs, reducing costs for 80 prescription drugs by 2030. For 121,700 Michiganders on Medicare who need insulin, their out-of-pocket cost for this life-saving medication will be no more than $35 a month. And the new law also protects seniors from pharmaceutical companies’ arbitrary price hikes by preventing increases from exceeding the rate of inflation.

These are real savings that will go back into seniors’ pockets. As an older American, I’m grateful for the Inflation Reduction Act. By focusing on bringing down health care costs, this important law can help more seniors afford prescription drugs and insulin, improve their health and quality of life, and save lives.

Eric Schneidewind is a resident of Delta Township and past national president of the AARP.

Comments / 17

rinker
3d ago

Oh! Is this like the promise of Whitmier when she ran in the last election on the premise that Michigan was no longer going to tax retirees, another BS story

Reply
10
Dad Dukes
3d ago

the CBO did an unbiased study of this law's effects, and it does NOTHING to reduce inflation or the deficit. It was PORK for progressive causes!

Reply
4
mark rader
4d ago

That's always that the democrats claim the fame that will help somebody...NOT!

Reply(2)
18
Related
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Lifeline for people with disabilities forces them to live in poverty

This month marks 50 years since Congress created the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. Designed to combat poverty among people with disabilities and older adults who have little income and few assets, the program’s outdated rules and benefits now do just the opposite—forcing people to live in poverty for meager monthly cash assistance that doesn’t cover basic needs.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios Detroit

2022 Voters' guide: Michigan

Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
MICHIGAN STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sacramento

Inflation is pushing half of Americans to consider second jobs

Stubbornly high inflation is pushing more than half of American workers to consider taking a second job, according to a new study from technology company Qualtrics. The survey of more than 1,000 adults with full-time jobs found that 38% have looked for a second job, while another 14% plan to do so, the company said. That means "more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses," the company said in a statement.
moderncampground.com

Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act

Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy