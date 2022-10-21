Inflation Reduction Act means relief for Michigan senior citizens too

Like many older Americans, I keep a close eye on my medical bills. While I have Medicare, which helps cover basic health care costs, I also know that out-of-pocket expenses can quickly add up. For older Americans on fixed incomes and tight budgets, medical bills can squeeze us financially and even force some of us to delay care.

So, when President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, I saw relief on the horizon and an opportunity for more seniors to get the care they deserve when they need to, not just when they can afford to. For Michigan seniors, this landmark legislation lowers costs for prescription drugs and insulin, saving hundreds — even thousands — of dollars.

However closely older Americans like me watch what we eat, and however diligently we exercise to turn back the clock, we can’t reverse the aging process. Despite our best efforts, chronic conditions sneak up on us. Before we know it, we’re trying to manage illnesses and injuries with varying degrees of complexity and seriousness. Arthritis. Diabetes. Multiple sclerosis. High blood pressure. Low blood pressure. Our vision fades. We fall more easily. Our muscles weaken and we lose strength. At some point, many of us will get cancer or our hearts will start failing.

Older Americans like me require treatment and disease management. Around nine in 10 Americans 65 years old and beyond take at least one prescription drug. At the same time, lower-income older Americans are also more likely to be in poorer health, requiring them to take more prescription drugs to manage their chronic conditions. As someone who has worked with older Americans, I heard all too often harrowing stories of seniors who were forced to ration their care by splitting their pills or skipping prescriptions altogether. Because a medication like insulin can cost hundreds of dollars a month, many seniors halve their doses to stretch their supply, only to suffer life-threatening keto-acidosis.

A new medication for a newly diagnosed condition can add hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, to a retiree’s annual medical bill. When seniors cut back on their care, the spiral of declining health worsens because care management becomes more challenging, and costs go up as a condition deteriorates. Affordability of health care becomes a barrier to good health and a good quality of life, and it shouldn’t be.

The problem will only get worse and costs will only go up. Over the decade from 2009 to 2019, out-of-pocket spending for older Americans rose by 41 percent. The trend is unlikely to reverse and seniors will need relief, something President Biden and congressional Democrats are delivering through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Medicare Part D enrollees in Michigan will pay no more than $2,000 a year out-of-pocket for their prescription drugs, a benefit to more than 37,000 Michigan seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act empowers Medicare to negotiate better prices for expensive and common drugs, reducing costs for 80 prescription drugs by 2030. For 121,700 Michiganders on Medicare who need insulin, their out-of-pocket cost for this life-saving medication will be no more than $35 a month. And the new law also protects seniors from pharmaceutical companies’ arbitrary price hikes by preventing increases from exceeding the rate of inflation.

These are real savings that will go back into seniors’ pockets. As an older American, I’m grateful for the Inflation Reduction Act. By focusing on bringing down health care costs, this important law can help more seniors afford prescription drugs and insulin, improve their health and quality of life, and save lives.

Eric Schneidewind is a resident of Delta Township and past national president of the AARP.