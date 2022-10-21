GOAT WEEK: It's time for Randall-Canyon football once again

Year in and year out it's one of the most anticipated sporting events in the entire Panhandle. Heck, Canyon head football coach Todd Winfrey thinks it's one of the biggest football games in the state. It's taken on the moniker of "The GOAT Game" as the winner is dubbed the champion of Canyon.

Yep, you already know we're talking about Randall-Canyon football.

The annual gridiron matchup between the Raiders and Eagles is here once again. What's always one of the top events has somehow managed to become even bigger this year as the two schools are now in the same district. Not only that, but the game may be the de facto district championship.

Randall enters Friday 6-2 overall and 2-0 in District 3-4A Division I. Should the Raiders win the GOAT Game, they'd win the district crown outright. That should provide some extra motivation for this one.

Not that you need any extra motivation for Randall-Canyon, the contest set for 7 p.m. Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon.

"The kids love it," Randall coach Gaylon Selman said. "It's one of those weeks where you don't have to do anything to get them going because they know what Friday's about. They've played against each other forever, they known each other really well and then you throw this crazy Goat (trophy) in there it makes it even more interesting."

The Eagles enter the game undefeated on the season at 7-0 and 1-0 in district play.

They've weathered the loss of starting quarterback Derrek Clements and returning just three starters on each side of the ball from last year. Canyon would still have to face Dumas and Pampa to close out the season, but getting past Randall would be a massive hurdle made all the more special by the rivalry.

"There's a new twist this year because it is a district game," Winfrey said. "Above anything else, it's a district game and it's a big one. Look at what it is for Randall, if they win this one, they lock up the district championship. It's a huge game in that respect."

The offensive combination of quarterback Nathan White (61% completion rate, 1,212 yards, 16 TDs, seven INT) and wide receiver Nathan Baker (39 catches, 731 yards, 10 TDs) has been explosive for the Raiders. They'll face their toughest test yet against the outstanding Eagle defense led by linebacker Javin Cash (101 tackles, 16 for a loss, four sacks).

It's an interesting matchup on the flip side as Canyon's offense had been excellent all season, but the loss of Clements has forced the Eagles to adapt. It's worked so far (44 points against Andrews, 32 against Hereford) as Canyon has leaned more heavily on the run.

The Raider defense has been rather up-and-down as it surrendered just 13 points in a win against Dumas, but allowed 35 to Pampa in a win last week. Selman and company will be hoping for the version of the defense that showed up against the Demons.

Selman joked that the coaches don't necessarily love the game as much as the players. Winfrey talked about how the Eagles let everyone else deal with the distractions while the Eagles focus on playing 48 minutes of football. Both will tell you that this is just the next one on the schedule.

Make no mistake, though, everyone knows this one means a little bit more.

"In 23 years (of coaching) these have been some of the most fun games we've had," Winfrey said. "We've been on the good end and the bad end of those games, but when its over you respect the opponent. You know you've played somebody good if you win and if you don't you know you got beat by a quality opponent."

CANYON VS. RANDALL

District 3-4A Div. I Football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon

Records: Canyon 7-0, 1-0; Randall 6-2, 2-0

Coverage: Follow @Hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.