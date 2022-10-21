ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man denies murdering Tyson Fury’s cousin

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A man has denied murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Liam O’Pray, 21, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Rico Burton.

Mr Burton was stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham in the early hours of Sunday August 21.

O’Pray also denied the wounding with intent of a 17-year-old boy who who was critically injured during the incident.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and possession of cocaine.

The defendant, wearing a grey jumper, was remanded into custody following the short hearing.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Recorder of Manchester, said a hearing would be held on January 13 ahead of the trial on February 6, which is expected to last up to 10 days.

Following Mr Burton’s death, his boxing champion cousin paid tribute to him on social media.

In his Instagram post, Fury said: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP Rico Burton may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon.”

