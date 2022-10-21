Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Run & Chug partners with Eastern RI Conservation District to pick up 80 pounds of trash in Newport
In celebration of World Clean Up Day, Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) recently partnered with Newport Run and Chug to remove 80 pounds of trash from Newport streets. The evening was sponsored by Revolution Wind, an offshore wind project powered by Orsted and Eversource, that will bring clean, renewable energy and economic development to Rhode Island and Connecticut.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Question 5 is Not Real Regionalization
On November 8, I will be voting to reject Question 5. For nearly two decades, I have been a proponent of real regionalization between Middletown and Newport public schools. However, the initiative on this year’s ballot is not real regionalization. Real regionalization would result in students from both communities attending the same schools, especially for high school, which is the standard throughout the United States. The proposal currently before Newport and Middletown voters—thrown together behind closed doors in a rushed and haphazard manner—is not real regionalization.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up in Newport County: Oct. 24 – 31
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Monday, October 24, 2022 through Monday, October 31, 2022. October 24 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) October 29 – Caribbean Princess...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation kick off construction of new State Health Lab, Major Life Sciences Development
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation, legislative leaders, Brown University, and development partner Ancora L&G to break ground on a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building that will house the State’s new health lab, life sciences labs for Brown University, and additional bio-technology space in the state’s Innovation and Design District on the former I-195 land.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Betsy Ann Vivieros
Betsy Ann Vivieros, 70, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Dawn Hill Nursing Home. She was the loving companion to Michael T. Logan for 25 years. Betsy was born in Newport, RI, to the late Edward Dunn Jr. and Edith (Alger) Dunn. She grew...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin
Mary Evelyn (Mello) Martin, 91, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 12, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Martin. Mary was born in Newport, to the late Ernest R. and Josephine (Amaral) Mello. Mary was a communicant of...
whatsupnewp.com
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed their doors at 7 Carroll Ave this past September, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down. “The Show Must Go On” will take place Friday, October 28th, at The JPT with the premiere of “Friends Are Forever”, a short film and documentary by Alex Lawson and Shawn Cai.
whatsupnewp.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Smokey
Meet your new best friend, Smokey– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Smokey is a 3-year-old male Retriever, Black Labrador/Mix. Smokey is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds. Here’s what else Potter...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Louis Escobar
Louis Escobar, 84, of Escobar Farm in Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on October 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jane (Rzegocki) Escobar. Louis was born to the late Antone and Mary (Gomes) Escobar in Middletown, RI and lived his whole life at Escobar Farm in Portsmouth. Anyone who knew him knows how passionate he was about farming, open space and working the land. One of his proudest legacies is the preservation of the land he loved through the Aquidneck Land Trust and its contribution to the character of Portsmouth. Even after the tractor accident that left him a functioning quadriplegic, he continued roaming the farm in his wheelchair, directing happenings in the barn, the corn maze, the inn and the fields. His sense of humor never left him; no matter what life dealt him, he always had a sharp comeback.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
You may not have noticed, but a Providence-based band is at the top of the music charts. (No, we’re not speaking of that part-time Westerly resident named Taylor.) We’re talking about the hard-driving Blues trio GA-20. I spoke to Matt Stubbs, lead guitarist and co-founder of the band...
