Louis Escobar, 84, of Escobar Farm in Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on October 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jane (Rzegocki) Escobar. Louis was born to the late Antone and Mary (Gomes) Escobar in Middletown, RI and lived his whole life at Escobar Farm in Portsmouth. Anyone who knew him knows how passionate he was about farming, open space and working the land. One of his proudest legacies is the preservation of the land he loved through the Aquidneck Land Trust and its contribution to the character of Portsmouth. Even after the tractor accident that left him a functioning quadriplegic, he continued roaming the farm in his wheelchair, directing happenings in the barn, the corn maze, the inn and the fields. His sense of humor never left him; no matter what life dealt him, he always had a sharp comeback.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO