Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
Teen sentenced to 64 years in deadly 2021 Anderson shooting spurred by pot deal
ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson teen who shot and killed another teen during a drug deal will serve decades in prison. On Friday, a judge sentenced De’Torio Fleming to 64 years for murder and attempted armed robbery with a sentence enhancement for use of a firearm. A jury had earlier found Fleming guilty in the […]
Muncie man who read text messages to ex-girlfriend as he strangled her with a belt sentenced to 62 years
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend because he was jealous learned his punishment. Christopher Allison, 37, pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the November 2020 death of 27-year-old Mary A. Grubb. A judge sentenced him to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. […]
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTS
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor announces Sgt. Eric Huxley faces two criminal charges for stomping on a homeindy.gov. An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is facing federal charges after being caught on bodycam stomping on a suspect's face while handcuffed.
Lawrence police investigating armed carjacking, robbery of a woman on Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are looking for a suspect they say stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money for him from an ATM. According to Lawrence police, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon when a suspect […]
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
WRBI Radio
Local pharmacy break-in under investigation
— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
cbs4indy.com
Indy police searching for missing 4-year-old, mother with her
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl. Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metro police, and was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler. Hadler is described by IMPD as a 4-year-old, 3’5″, 35-pound girl...
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
The trooper suspected criminal activity and smelled marijuana coming from the SUV as he spoke to the people inside, according to the release.
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
1 dead in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
wfft.com
Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
cbs4indy.com
Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen. The Kokomo Police Department said the theft reports came in from several businesses and area residents. An investigation into the thefts identified Michael Bates as a suspect. On October...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side
A man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly shooting from earlier this month on Indianapolis’ east side. Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting …. A man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly shooting from earlier this month on Indianapolis’...
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
Double homicide behind Indy apartment building marks 24 homicides in 24 days in October
Two men are dead following a shooting near 38th and Meridian on Indy's near north side. Police don't know what motivated the violence, but they again urged everyone to resolve conflicts without weapons.
shelbycountypost.com
Guilty plea in Plymate embezzlement case
A Shelbyville woman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea in federal court. Tammy Scudder pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for embezzling the money over an eight year period while working as controller for Plymate. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the charges that alleged Scudder made over 150 checks over the period and deposited them into her account.
Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
Detectives asking for public's help finding missing 4-year-old girl
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 4-year-old Gemma Hadler. Gemma is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Police said she was last seen...
