Greenfield, IN

FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault

Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Local pharmacy break-in under investigation

— Batesville Police are investigating a burglary George’s Pharmacy on State Road 46. Investigators say someone broke out one of the store’s large front windows, got into the business, and made off with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. Anyone with information is asked to call the Batesville Police...
cbs4indy.com

Indy police searching for missing 4-year-old, mother with her

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl. Gemma Hadler was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metro police, and was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler. Hadler is described by IMPD as a 4-year-old, 3’5″, 35-pound girl...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
FISHERS, IN
wfft.com

Indianapolis man facing drug and illegal weapon charges

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - An Indianapolis man has been arrested during a traffic stop and is facing multiple charges. Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers stopped a 2019 Jeep traveling 100 mph south on I-69 around 10 p. m. Saturday. Police say they developed a probable cause case to search the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen. The Kokomo Police Department said the theft reports came in from several businesses and area residents. An investigation into the thefts identified Michael Bates as a suspect. On October...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
MUNCIE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Guilty plea in Plymate embezzlement case

A Shelbyville woman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea in federal court. Tammy Scudder pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for embezzling the money over an eight year period while working as controller for Plymate. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the charges that alleged Scudder made over 150 checks over the period and deposited them into her account.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN

