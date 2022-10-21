As we wait to see how the parking situation shakes out at PCMR, I’m troubled that I have not seen a proposed solution that prioritizes the ski area’s most important stakeholders – local Park City residents. With all the talk about high parking fees and draconian reservation requirements, there’s been nothing to assuage the angst of locals who ski every day as a lifestyle. It’s as if Vail forgot their Community Relations 101 class basics.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO