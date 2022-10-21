Read full article on original website
Park Record
Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific is back with more tricks and no treats
Friends for Responsible Development for Greater Park City Bonnie Park, Mitch Solomon, Fred Vallejo, Eric Moxham, Van Novak and Jeff Revoy. As the leaves turn colors and kids ready their costumes, representatives of Dakota Pacific (DPRE) have returned, actively knocking on the door of Summit County and working behind the scenes to gain approval for their Kimball Junction development project. As a community, we must remain vigilant and do everything possible to ensure this project is never built.
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Is Vail … passive-aggressive?
As we wait to see how the parking situation shakes out at PCMR, I’m troubled that I have not seen a proposed solution that prioritizes the ski area’s most important stakeholders – local Park City residents. With all the talk about high parking fees and draconian reservation requirements, there’s been nothing to assuage the angst of locals who ski every day as a lifestyle. It’s as if Vail forgot their Community Relations 101 class basics.
Park Record
Guest editorial: I see a building full of light
Your newspaper has published several stories on a proposed Wasatch Crest substance recovery facility to be located in Snyderville Basin. As a registered nurse who has worked for seven years with patients seeking treatment for Substance Use Disorder, I would like to add my part to this community dialogue. Your...
Park Record
PCMR lift mechanics, electricians start unionization
Park City Mountain Resort mechanics and electricians have started the process to unionize, saying self-advocacy as a group will help them address issues that include dangerous work conditions and low pay. If successful, the workers — who want to form the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union — would be...
Park Record
Record editorial: Voters need to sift through borderline-bizarre Park City Board of Education contest
We’ve all been bombarded by the political advertisements in the contest between Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin. It is one of the unusual aspects of Campaign 2022 in Utah since there typically aren’t competitive contests, like the Senate campaign, in a state that is so heavily Republican.
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Mental illness can make life difficult
Mental illness can make life difficult, for the person with the diagnosis and those around him/her. It does not matter what type of mental illness: Bipolar to Asperger’s Syndrome — the list goes on. Summit County Clubhouse is a relatively new nonprofit whose mission is to provide an...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Man found with mushrooms, MDMA in Bear Hollow
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a 45-year-old Bluffdale man for drugs on Saturday following a traffic stop in Bear Hollow. The vehicle was stopped for failing to display a license plate, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man presented a driver’s license that was denied and did not have the proper registration paperwork.
