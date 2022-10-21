Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
WNEM
Flint City Council continues debate over ARPA budget
Ethan Crumbley admitted guilt in the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, and an attorney for several of the victims and their families believes it will have an impact on the case involving Crumbley’s parents. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Weather update:...
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown
Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Michigan Black-owned bookstore centerpiece of new Black Panther, Marvel commercial
FLINT, MI -- Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, was featured in a Mastercard partnership with Marvel and the iconic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” commercial spotlighting her business through their Strivers Initiative. Otis announced the commercial on Comma Bookstore’s Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 24....
WNEM
Funeral information announced for Judy Zehnder
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The family of Judy Zehnder Keller announced on Facebook they’re opening her funeral to the public. The owner and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth died last week of cancer that had spread from her lungs to her brain. She was 77. Her...
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
WNEM
Flint yard waste collection ending Dec. 2
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022. Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days. Residents should not rake their leaves into the...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Oct. 25th
Ethan Crumbley admitted guilt in the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, and an attorney for several of the victims and their families believes it will have an impact on the case involving Crumbley’s parents. Flint City Council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
Hemlock Semiconductor breaks ground on $375 million expansion project in Saginaw County
HEMLOCK, MI — Hemlock Semiconductor, the nation’s leading manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon used in the semiconductor and solar industries, broke ground on a major expansion project in Saginaw County Friday, Oct. 21. Company officials say this expansion project will modernize the manufacturing process HSC uses to refine its...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on missing man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a missing Flint man. Marc Anthony Cates, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance, was last heard from on Aug. 31, 2016. When he disappeared, Cates was described as 5′9″, 120 pounds, and he...
Records detail case against former Grand Blanc Township trustee accused of swindling customers
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – In June, a woman walked into the Grand Blanc Township police station to report fraud. The woman, a Grand Blanc Township resident, told an officer that she had ordered appliances from a local appliance store – Thomas Appliance – nearly a year prior, but never received the items she’d ordered.
