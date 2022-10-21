Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
radiokmzn.com
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Hit-and-Run in Knoxville
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office covered a hit and run accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of North Godfrey and T-15 around 9:03AM. The vehicle involved was described as a tan or gray SUV similar to a Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen in the area going westbound on T-15 and possibly on to Robinson. If any residence or business on the east side of Knoxville has any type of outdoor camera or door bell camera, Sheriff Jason Sandholdt asks that they review it around the time of 8:45am and 9:45am this morning for any vehicle matching the above description. If anyone has any information involving this please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
stormlakeradio.com
Marshalltown Man Receives Suspended Prison Sentence in BV District Court on Forgery Charge
A Marshalltown man received a suspended prison sentence last week in Buena Vista County District Court. In late August, 41-year-old Johnny Young entered a guilty plea to Forgery, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
KCCI.com
18-year-old arrested in weekend shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines have arrested a man in connection with aSaturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area.
KCCI.com
Authorities say target practice sparked Jasper County fire
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Jasper County officials say that a fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by target practice. They say the property owner was doing target practice when sparks from a steel target started the fire. No one was hurt. Wind advisories and dry weather conditions throughout the...
Iowa couple dies in Missouri car crash
A crash report from the Missouri State Patrol said the operator of a Chevy Corvette was driving recklessly when the car hit the rear of the Iowa couple’s 2010 Prius.
theperrynews.com
Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI
A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Permits
The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
Iowa man arrested for alleged attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend
A man wanted for allegedly trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend in a July 4 shooting in West Des Moines is now behind bars.
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
Fraud Fighters warning about latest scams at West Des Moines seminar
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s the latest scam or some old trick, scammers are always looking for their next victim. That’s why the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Fighters are hosting a seminar Monday at the West Des Moines Public Library. The United Way of Central Iowa is helping organize Monday’s event, which begins […]
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will discuss TrueNorth Benefit renewals, as well as receive a presentation from PJ Gruefe and Associates. The work session begins at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
KCCI.com
Driver arrested after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they were stopping a car near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Parkway when the driver, 26-year-old Eric Brooks, took off. Brooks stopped near Glendale Cemetery. He abandoned the...
kniakrls.com
Marion County United Way Campaign is Underway
The Marion County United Way 2022 Campaign is underway with hopes of raising $60,000 to help support three impact areas, education, health and human services. The local United Way plans to support 13 agencies in Marion County at the next appropriation of grants in the Spring. A few of the...
Police: Mountain lion seen twice in Indianola
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mountain lion has been spotted twice in Indianola, the Indianola Police shared on Saturday. According to a Facebook post the police shared, the mountain lion was first spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday. As of Saturday morning, the police said it is approximately six miles east of town. […]
