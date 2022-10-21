KNOXVILLE — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office covered a hit and run accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of North Godrey and T15 around 9:03am on Saturday. The vehicle involved was described as a tan or gray SUV similar to a Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen in the area going westbound on T-15 and possibly on to Robinson. If any residence or business on the east side of Knoxville has any type of outdoor camera or door bell camera please review it around the time of 8:45am and 9:45am Saturday morning for any vehicle matching the above description or if anyone has any information involving this please give the Marion County Sheriff’s Office a call at 641-828-2220.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO