2024 Los Alamitos (Cali.) High four-star defensive lineman T.A Cunningham is set to return to Texas A&M this weekend for his second visit to College Station this calendar year. Cunningham made his first visit to College Station back in June, with his family and younger brother, 2026 defensive lineman T.K Cunningham. The younger Cunningham camped in front of the coaching staff, while T.A spent the day with the staff, learning about the program.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO