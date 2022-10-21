Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Oct. 25th
Ethan Crumbley admitted guilt in the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, and an attorney for several of the victims and their families believes it will have an impact on the case involving Crumbley’s parents. Flint City Council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss...
WNEM
Funeral information announced for Judy Zehnder
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The family of Judy Zehnder Keller announced on Facebook they’re opening her funeral to the public. The owner and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth died last week of cancer that had spread from her lungs to her brain. She was 77. Her...
WNEM
Flint yard waste collection ending Dec. 2
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022. Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days. Residents should not rake their leaves into the...
WNEM
The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!
Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
WNEM
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run
Vienna TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run in Genesee County’s Vienna Township on Sunday. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Clio and Frances Roads and involved a pedestrian. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believes the pedestrian was...
WNEM
Flint City Council continues debate over ARPA budget
Ethan Crumbley admitted guilt in the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, and an attorney for several of the victims and their families believes it will have an impact on the case involving Crumbley’s parents. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Weather update:...
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on missing man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a missing Flint man. Marc Anthony Cates, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance, was last heard from on Aug. 31, 2016. When he disappeared, Cates was described as 5′9″, 120 pounds, and he...
WNEM
Local paranormal investigator discusses new projects
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're covering. Long-time teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Long-time Atherton Community Schools band teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an...
WNEM
Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly motorcycle crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Burton Sunday night. It happened about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive. The 41-year-old Flint man was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road when a Jeep, that was stopped...
WNEM
Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
WNEM
Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we're following today. The weather ball lit up pink this weekend to support breast cancer awareness. TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, October 23. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top...
WNEM
One more mild day before rain makes a return
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday continued the trend of the weekend with plenty of 70s, even a decent amount of sunshine in the early afternoon! Although a few degrees cooler today compared to yesterday, it’ll still be warm with a lot of locations reaching in to the 70s. Changes...
WNEM
Attorney: Ethan Crumbley’s guilty plea will have ‘substantial’ implications for parents
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley admitted guilt in the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last November, and an attorney for several of the victims and their families believes it will have an impact on the case involving Crumbley’s parents. Crumbley, 16, appeared in Oakland County...
WNEM
Shooting kills 16-year-old Saginaw woman, injures man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured another. On Oct. 23 at 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street for reports of one car shooting at another. Officers found a car left in the road that had come to rest in an open field.
WNEM
Sheriff: Parents arrested following death of 1-year-old
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid were arrested following the death of their one-year-old. Deputies responded to the home in Shiawassee Township in February when...
WNEM
Police: Suspect arrested after 15-year-old was critically injured in accidental shooting
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have arrested a suspect after a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday. The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 15-year-old boy was brought to the Law Enforcement Center by his parents. He was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Careless or Negligent Use of a Firearm Causing Injury. He has been lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home.
Comments / 0