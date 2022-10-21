ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

my40.tv

Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating cars, apartment damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that damaged two vehicles and an apartment on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road just after 6:00 p.m. on October 21 to investigate the reports. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What Asheville really needs

Here I am, scrolling through October/November 2022 Garden & Gun magazine, and find a full two-page advertisement on Asheville: “Adventure Capitalist: A Leader in Green City Living, Asheville is an Oasis for Outdoor Enthusiasts.” The description for Asheville being such a “greenway” and “gateway” to the outdoors sounds great.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

