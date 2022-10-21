Read full article on original website
Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
Missing: Henderson County 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area, officials say
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may be in the Asheville area, officials say, possibly in a black SUV. There is...
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
Historic Asheville building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale right in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. To hear more about the old hotel and its ties to New York City, watch below:
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
Man convicted of rape, kidnapping has time added to sentence for additional crime
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — A Haywood County man sentenced to prison last year has had extra time added to his sentence. In 2021, a jury found Timothy Dewayne Connor, of Waynesville, guilty of first-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for those charges.
Buncombe County celebrates 1 year of free compost drop-off program with event Nov. 5
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The beginning of October marked one year of the free residential compost drop-off program through Buncombe County and the city of Asheville -- and to celebrate, there will be a family-friendly event on Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Solid Waste and the City of Asheville...
Macon County motel owner believes fire that partially gutted business was arson
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating a late-night fire that gutted part of a motel in Macon County. No one was seriously injured, but guests had to scramble to find other places to stay. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Relax Inn...
Former Upstate deputy charged after reportedly giving marijuana to informant
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that a former Greenville County deputy was recently charged for allegedly distributing marijuana. Officials said 22-year-old Nicholas Craig Ison was charged with Distribution of Marijuana on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to officials, Ison gave the marijuana...
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
Letter: What Asheville really needs
Here I am, scrolling through October/November 2022 Garden & Gun magazine, and find a full two-page advertisement on Asheville: “Adventure Capitalist: A Leader in Green City Living, Asheville is an Oasis for Outdoor Enthusiasts.” The description for Asheville being such a “greenway” and “gateway” to the outdoors sounds great.
Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street. Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of […]
Greenville Police looking for teenage runaway
Police in the Upstate are looking to locate a teenage runaway. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17 year old, Alexander Bruhn.
