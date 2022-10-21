ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc1bm_0ihYmBmN00

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the pedestrian accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred at Sunset Park, near 2601 East Sunset Road.

A freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound and a driver ran over a woman laying on the ground.

The woman was identified as 40 year old Lynette Matrinez.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Other pertinent details regarding the crash have not yet been revealed by the police authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMP.

October 21, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for fatal crash involving motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV on Saturday. LVMPD officers responded to a crash scene at about 11:20 a.m. at West Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV. According to investigators, the crash occurred when a 2016...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas says her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. State Sen. Pat Spearman spoke to reporters Friday outside the jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne is being held. He’s being held there pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder and other charges. Court records didn’t immediately say if he has an attorney. Spearman says her nephew was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at a home in the city’s northwest. Her campaign chief says she’s not giving up the race for mayor.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy