1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the pedestrian accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred at Sunset Park, near 2601 East Sunset Road.

A freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck was traveling eastbound and a driver ran over a woman laying on the ground.

The woman was identified as 40 year old Lynette Matrinez.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Other pertinent details regarding the crash have not yet been revealed by the police authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMP.

October 21, 2022

Source: 8 News Now