San Francisco mayor sends more safety ‘ambassadors’ onto city streets
San Francisco's mayor wants tourists, local residents, and workers alike to feel "welcome" in the city.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold funds for San Francisco's $1.7 million public toilet until the city figures out how to build it more efficiently.
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
Recently retired Oakland deputy chief worried about future of policing amid rising crime rates
Oakland's former deputy police chief explains the obstacles the department is facing amid an increase in crime rates.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: To Alameda County’s Newly-elected Leaders – Count on Black and Brown Youth to Vote This November
I used to think my opinion didn’t matter. From Section 8 and food stamps to immigration and juvenile justice, I grew up having to navigate many county, state, and federal government systems. I didn’t realize the trauma I absorbed as a result of this experience until I became an adult. The dehumanizing way my family and I were treated made me feel insignificant. I didn’t believe I had the power to change the system. I didn’t know the power of my vote.
Yahoo!
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered...
San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods. Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA.Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay.
NBC Bay Area
Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police
Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
Yahoo!
Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant
A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
SFist
Area Woman Charged With Cashing Unemployment Checks Using Identities of Scott Peterson and the ‘Yosemite Killer’
A former contractor at San Quentin Prison used the personal information of multiple inmates to pull in $145,000 worth of fraudulent EDD benefits over a two-year period, and one of the identities she used was that of Scott Peterson. OK, it may have been funny last year when we learned...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA investigator sues former boss Chesa Boudin for retaliation, defamation
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigator in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office -- who previously testified she was told to remove exculpatory evidence in a police abuse case – is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys, claiming she was told to commit misconduct in another case.
Pedestrian accident in San Francisco's Sunset District leaves 1 woman dead, 1 critically injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an injury accident late Monday morning involving two female pedestrians that left one woman dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.According to a San Francisco Police Department release, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street just across from McCoppin Square after a report of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians. Arriving officers found two adult female pedestrians at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle as well as several vehicles that were also damaged in the accident. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who declared one female victim deceased at the scene. The second female was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The adult male driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified anyone involved with the accident.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
