SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an injury accident late Monday morning involving two female pedestrians that left one woman dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.According to a San Francisco Police Department release, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street just across from McCoppin Square after a report of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians. Arriving officers found two adult female pedestrians at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle as well as several vehicles that were also damaged in the accident. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who declared one female victim deceased at the scene. The second female was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The adult male driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. He was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified anyone involved with the accident.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO