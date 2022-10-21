ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas.

Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road.

A 20 year old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a tree.

The 30 year old passenger and the driver were transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

The driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was critically injured.

Other details regarding the crash have not yet been revealed by the police authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMP.

October 21, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

