Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
tourcounsel.com
Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Delray Beach is a small beach town in the vast Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County. The main attraction of Delray Beach is its three-kilometer beach. On our way back to New York, we decided to stop by to look at Delray Beach, because we heard laudatory reviews about it, and we certainly wanted to check everything ourselves. How suitable is this city for a beach holiday, who is better off relaxing here, is it worth it to come here from Russia instead of the beaches of Miami? All these, as well as other equally important questions: how to get to Delray Beach, where to stay and what to do, in addition to relaxing on Delray Beach, we will answer in this article. And most importantly, we came to understand why Delray Beach is one of the ten happiest beach towns in America, and now we will tell you what we ended up seeing.
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca Raton
A new restaurant from the creators of NYC's Carbone will soon open at The Boca Raton. This week, the group announced the upcoming opening of Japanese Bocce Club, a new signature dining concept based on traditional Japanese cuisine.
Breeze Adds 19 Routes from Cincinnati, Vero Beach and 13 Existing Markets
Breeze Adds 19 Routes from New and Existing Markets. Breeze Airways is continuing its expansion across the country with new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations. Breeze will soon start flying from Cincinnati, OH and Vero Beach, FL. That will bring its total to 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states.
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Brightline Completes First Weekend of 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
South Florida - Monday October 24, 2022: Brightline will continue testing its passenger rail service at speeds up to 110 MPH through November after three days of high speed runs that began Friday. Brightline reports that the testing this past weekend occurred without incident. Residents should continue to be alert...
wqcs.org
Martin County - High Tides and Erosion Force Bathtub Beach Closure
Martin County - Monday October 24, 2022: While nearly all beaches are naturally prone to gradual erosion, Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. While the beach continues to absorb the brunt force of waves allowing the dunes to protect roads and structures, heavy surf and erosion make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers.
luxury-houses.net
A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida
1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Oktoberfest Draws Locals to Celebrate Bavarian Culture in Coral Springs
The City of Coral Springs estimates thousands of South Florida residents attended its Oktoberfest Celebration at the Great Lawn of City Hall on October 15. The event featured Bavarian food and drink, food trucks on-site, and contests for all ages. Contests included a stein race, stein-holding, yodeling, and the first-ever...
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie Co deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
cbs12.com
Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Trixie and Sissy! Pets of the Week!
Trixie is a beautiful, 3-year-old Pitbull Terrier who arrived at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in November. This sweet girl walks great on a leash and takes treats gently. Trixie is very calm and gentle and loves to cuddle up near her humans. Sissy is a 6-year-old, female...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton council to vote whether to allow assisted living facilities in neighborhoods
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News to Go Headlines. A vote is set for this Tuesday in Boca Raton which would change the city's zoning ordinance, allowing assisted living facilities to potentially be built in residential neighborhoods. Several...
WPBF News 25
52 lots in Avocado Mobile Home Park given tenant termination letters without warning
LAKE PARK, Fla. — The land at Avocado Mobile Homes has just been sold and the renters occupying the 52 lots are being told they have to go. Residents include 84-year-old Nancy, who we met out on her porch admiring the impressive garden she just finished planting with her son - a labor of love that they'll now have to leave.
