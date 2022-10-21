Delray Beach is a small beach town in the vast Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County. The main attraction of Delray Beach is its three-kilometer beach. On our way back to New York, we decided to stop by to look at Delray Beach, because we heard laudatory reviews about it, and we certainly wanted to check everything ourselves. How suitable is this city for a beach holiday, who is better off relaxing here, is it worth it to come here from Russia instead of the beaches of Miami? All these, as well as other equally important questions: how to get to Delray Beach, where to stay and what to do, in addition to relaxing on Delray Beach, we will answer in this article. And most importantly, we came to understand why Delray Beach is one of the ten happiest beach towns in America, and now we will tell you what we ended up seeing.

