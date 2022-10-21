ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Delray Beach is a small beach town in the vast Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County. The main attraction of Delray Beach is its three-kilometer beach. On our way back to New York, we decided to stop by to look at Delray Beach, because we heard laudatory reviews about it, and we certainly wanted to check everything ourselves. How suitable is this city for a beach holiday, who is better off relaxing here, is it worth it to come here from Russia instead of the beaches of Miami? All these, as well as other equally important questions: how to get to Delray Beach, where to stay and what to do, in addition to relaxing on Delray Beach, we will answer in this article. And most importantly, we came to understand why Delray Beach is one of the ten happiest beach towns in America, and now we will tell you what we ended up seeing.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County - High Tides and Erosion Force Bathtub Beach Closure

Martin County - Monday October 24, 2022: While nearly all beaches are naturally prone to gradual erosion, Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. While the beach continues to absorb the brunt force of waves allowing the dunes to protect roads and structures, heavy surf and erosion make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida

1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Trixie and Sissy! Pets of the Week!

Trixie is a beautiful, 3-year-old Pitbull Terrier who arrived at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast in November. This sweet girl walks great on a leash and takes treats gently. Trixie is very calm and gentle and loves to cuddle up near her humans. Sissy is a 6-year-old, female...
PALM CITY, FL

