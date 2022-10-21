Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Demand of Interdisciplinary and Structural Biology Applications & High Usage of Biological Therapeutic Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

