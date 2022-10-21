Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Demand of Interdisciplinary and Structural Biology Applications & High Usage of Biological Therapeutic Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements and Rising Disease Incidence to Drive Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, MEG, TCD, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Fetal Monitor, Temperature Monitor, MCOT, ECG, ICP, ILRs, Multi-parameter Monitoring, Weight Monitoring), End-user (Hospital, ASCs), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global patient monitoring devices market is anticipated...
Woonsocket Call
Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022: 5G Technology to Play a Transformational Role in Sector Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Cities - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$680.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Plant Milk Industry is Projected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Plant Milk Market - Size & Forecasting to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global plant milk market in the COVID-19 period has been estimated to value USD 8,978.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 22,293.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Woonsocket Call
Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Report 2022: Sector Poised to Lead the Way In Portable Electronic Device Power - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market: Analysis By Components, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to a research report published in September 2022, the Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market...
Woonsocket Call
Global Biosensors Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Application of Biosensors in the Medical Sector Fueling Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Biosensors Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biosensors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Biosensors are devices, which are used for detecting an analyte and a physiochemical component to produce a measurable signal. Biosensors majorly comprise three parts including a component that identifies analyte, produces a signal, and reader devices. The most commonly used biosensors are glucose detectors and pregnancy tests.
Woonsocket Call
United States Autism Treatment Centers Market Report 2022: A Fragmented $4 Billion Market - Growth of the Market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 Performance, 2022 and 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The U.S. Autism Treatment Centers Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Woonsocket Call
South Africa Minerals Mining Service Activities Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Aveng Moolmans & Master Drilling, Murray & Roberts, Lesedi Drilling & Mining and UMS Shaft Sinkers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Activities Incidental to Mining of Minerals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report on service activities incidental to mining of minerals in South Africa covers various services to mining companies such as site preparation, drilling, blasting, crushing, screening, truck loading, hauling, stockpile management, shaft sinking, rock boring, tunnelling, exploration drilling and mine rehabilitation. It includes information on the state of the sector, notable players, corporate actions and developments.
Woonsocket Call
bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company
Dr Enrica Alteri has extensive experience in drug discovery and clinical safety and worked at the European Medicines Agency for 8 years, serving on its Executive Board. Prof Jeffrey Skopek is Associate Professor of Law at the University of Cambridge and Deputy Director of its Centre for Law, Medicine and Life Sciences.
Woonsocket Call
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
Amidst mounting global economic challenges, demand for market insight is pushing 55% of professionals from the US, UK, and France to consider acquiring companies or employing outside partners to continue enhancing their web data collection efforts – an increase of over 25% from just 24 months ago. New research...
Woonsocket Call
Supply Chain Risk Management Platform by Avetta, LLC Now Available on SAP® Store
By integrating with SAP® Ariba® Supplier Risk, the platform enables businesses to monitor supplier compliance status in real-time, helping companies manage safety, sustainability, and business risk. Avetta®, LLC, a leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced that its Supply Chain Risk Management platform is...
Woonsocket Call
Amkor Leverages Its Global Automotive Leadership to Support European Semiconductor Ecosystem
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its commitment to supporting European initiatives to achieve strategic regionalization for automotive semiconductors. The proliferation of applications for automotive semiconductors continues to accelerate — from electrification, body electronics, and connectivity to ADAS and infotainment....
Woonsocket Call
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
New Axway Amplify Enterprise Marketplace Helps Companies Open Their APIs for Business on a Truly Universal API Management Platform
Amplify Enterprise Marketplace reduces complexity and drives adoption by closing the gap between API development and API consumption. Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API management and integration software, is pleased to announce Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, a new solution to help companies drive faster adoption and monetize API products. As many businesses shift from treating APIs as a simple digital asset to marketing them as true digital products, a more universal approach is needed. The Amplify Enterprise Marketplace provides this by enabling the full productization of APIs using a branded enterprise storefront and monetization, and accelerates digital business success through increased consumption of both internal and external APIs.
Woonsocket Call
Reveal Begins Rapid Deployment of Automated Data Connectors After Acquiring Technically Creative
Acquisition fuses Technically Creative’s expert team and established technology with Reveal’s leading AI platform to collect data and deliver insights with less time and resources. Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today the acquisition of Technically Creative, an elite technology services company specializing...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Buy Now Pay Later Spend to Accelerate, Reaching Over $437 Billion Globally by 2027; Fuelled by Deteriorating Macro-economic Factors
A new study from Juniper Research has found consumer spending using BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) platforms will reach $437 billion globally in 2027; rising from $112 billion in 2022. This sizeable growth of 291% will be driven by escalating financial pressures from the rising cost of living, increasing demand for cheap credit solutions.
Woonsocket Call
Owl Labs’ & Global Workplace Analytics’ Sixth Annual State Of Remote Work Report Uncovers Latest Remote and Hybrid Work Trends
42% of Workers Worry About Proximity Bias and Their Fears Aren’t Unfounded; Flexibility Is the New Workplace Norm. Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, in collaboration with leading remote work research and consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics, today released its sixth annual State of Remote Work report. Owl Labs surveyed more than 2,300 full-time workers across the United States to uncover the latest trends and perspectives around remote and hybrid work, from employee tracking software to the 4-day week.
Woonsocket Call
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Woonsocket Call
Resolve Biosciences Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Molecular Cartography™ Workflow
Life science tools industry veteran Paul Steinberg will look to build on company’s recent success and allow more customers to gain insights from the clearest 3D view of subcellular spatial biology. Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™ technology, today announced the appointment of Paul Steinberg as Chief Commercial...
Woonsocket Call
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator
OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
