Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police hiring Toll Road dispatchers
The Indiana State Police are looking for Toll Road dispatchers. They’re accepting applications for regional dispatchers at The Toll Road post to to staff the Regional Dispatch Center in Elkhart County. The dispatch center covers the Toll Road, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties. Those hired will receive,...
Woman bonded out on Murder charge, fled, now arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana
McDonald County, Mo. – Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker that Dawn Wynn is back in custody. Complete details of her capture are not known. She is in Indiana currently. “We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody. Earlier this afternoon, we were contacted by authorities in Indiana. Wynn had been recognized from television coverage and the...
abc57.com
Husband and wife dead in shooting in Howard Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the deaths of a married couple found deceased at their home Sunday morning. Police said a 46-year-old woman was found outside the home on Shady Shores Drive around 10:30 a.m. The husband, a 42-year-old man, was found deceased...
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WNDU
Indiana gas tax set to increase
Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before regular trash pick-up. Medical Moment: A new surgery fixing leaking blood vessels in the brain. Airsoft gun confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class...
cbs4indy.com
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony. Cows loose in Cherokee Park, escaped cattle trailer. Funds from Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Benefit Mental Health. Updated: Oct. 21,...
WLKY.com
Law enforcement celebrates Indiana state trooper's son during senior night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at Christian Academy of Louisville had the support of law enforcement during Friday night’s football game. During senior night at Christian Academy of Louisville, law enforcement from Indiana and Kentucky are honoring a man who died while doing the job he loved, ISP Trooper Scott Patrick. Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, DNR Louisville, Metro Police, Middletown Police, St. Matthews and local firefighters were there to show support.
abc57.com
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in St. Joseph October 26
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - A drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be held at the First Congregational Church in St. Joseph on Wednesday. The clinic will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vaccine is free with most insurance. If you have insurance, bring your insurance card with you to the clinic.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
'Prescription Drug Take Back Day' is Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring the 22nd nationwide "Prescription Drug Take Back" on Oct. 29. The initiative allows people to properly dispose of prescription drugs while also helping prevent prescription drug abuse and theft. Sites around the state will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs....
indianapublicradio.org
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults in criminal court?
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I’m doing homework, I’m playing video games, I’m hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don’t necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
indypolitics.org
Holden Loses in Marion County Court
A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
abc57.com
Sleep safety awareness aims to reduce infant mortality in SJC
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Indiana is still among the top 20 states in the nation with the highest infant mortality rates and with this month recognizing safe sleep awareness, the St. Joseph County Health Department is spreading education to families help prevent these deaths here at home. “I’m extremely excited...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0